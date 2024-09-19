Is Kathryn Hahn’s Marvel Series Agatha All Along Inspired From Kate Winslet Led Drama Mare of Easttown? Find Out

Kathryn Hahn’s leading a Marvel Cinematic Universe series for the first time ever but took some notes from her films she’s been obsessed with and one of them is Kate Winslet led drama Mare of Easttown. Agatha All Along which had its two episodic premiere saw Agatha aka Agnes still trapped in Scarlet Witch’s (Elizabeth Olsen) encompassing spell in WandaVision’s conclusion.

She was trapped in a Mare of Easttown-inspired prestige crime drama called Agnes of Westview where Hahn tried to create her own twist to Winslet’s detective character of Mare Sheehan. “I had binged Mare of Easttown when it came out, and I was obsessed with it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “So [Agnes of Westview] was definitely a love letter to that genre of show, for sure,” she added.

The spin-off series revolves around “A spell-bound Agatha Harkness regains freedom thanks to a teen's help. Intrigued by his plea, she embarks on the Witches' Road trials to reclaim her powers and discover the teen's motivations,” as per the official synopsis. Hahn’s character first featured on Wanda Vision and eventually became a crucial part of the plot, and now has her own show.

Speaking of her journey, the actress admitted that she “never would have seen this” in her future. “This is just an area that I thought was not open to me. I just thought it was something that I wouldn’t find myself in,” she added.

The Bad Moms actress opened up about the excitement she felt when the role of witch in MCU was offered to her which would help her break many molds. “I was so excited. I was just giddy. And Agatha really is always the main character in her mind” she said about leading her own MCU show.

Hahn further explained that it felt “weirdly natural” to tell her character’s journey in her own space. “It’s natural that she goes from a solitary witch to a witch who, despite her feelings, needs a coven,” she added.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are available on Disney+ streaming platform, the subsequent episodes will premiere on October 30.