Is Outer Range Canceled? All You Need To Know

Outer Range, the sci-fi neo-Western television series, first premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2022 and its second season released in May this year. However, merely two months later, the streaming platform reportedly announced that the show stands canceled after two seasons.

While Amazon doesn’t share its viewership data, as per the Nielsen Streaming Originals chart, the show's debut of the new season propelled it to #3 for the week of May 20 with 476 million hours viewed, and #8 for the week of May 27 with 314 million. This is in line with strong early US ratings statistics.

What is the plot of Outer Range?

Created by Brian Watkins, Outer Range follows Rancher Royal Abbott of Wyoming who is defending his family and land. When Autumn, a female vagabond with ties to Abbott's ranch, shows up in the field, he finds a mysterious black vacuum. The Abbott family is already struggling with the loss of their daughter-in-law Rebecca, but they face even more challenges when the Tillersons, a rival family, want to seize their property.

Cast and crew of the show Outer Range

The show stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, Imogen Poots as Autumn, Lili Taylor as Cecelia Abbott, Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott, Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk, Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott, Kristen Connolly as Rebecca in season 1 and Monette Moio as Rebecca in season 2.

The show features an ensemble cast comprising Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton, among several others. Christian James, Megan West, Daniel Abeles, and Kimberly Guerrero feature in recurring roles in the second season.

Charles Murray serves as the showrunner of Outer Range along with Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Brolin, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae, and Jon Paré as the executive producers for the show. In the second-to-last episode of the second season, Brolin made his directorial debut.

