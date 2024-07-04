All Shows Canceled For 2024 So Far

In the world of streaming TV, cancellations have become an expected part of the landscape. In 2016, Vulture noted that Netflix rarely canceled its original shows. Fast forward to 2024, and it's a different story. Streaming platforms are now known for their cruel and unusual cancellation methods. This year, the great cancel-off has arrived, and no series is safe. Here’s a rundown of notable shows that have met their end in 2024.

Make or Break (Apple TV+)

A reality show centered on competitive surfing. Make or Break followed the intense lives of professional surfers as they vied for the World Champion title. Despite its exciting premise and star-studded cast, the show was canceled after two seasons.

Seasons: 2

Canceled on: July 3

Outer Range (Prime Video)

A surreal drama about a cattle rancher who discovers a time-traveling hole on his property. Outer Range was a blend of science fiction and soap opera, with elements of mystery and intrigue. Josh Brolin’s portrayal of a rancher dealing with supernatural elements caught attention but wasn’t enough to save the show from cancellation.

Seasons: 2

Canceled on: July 3

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+)

A comedy about a small town transformed by a machine that reveals everyone's true potential. Based on a novel, The Big Door Prize explored how people's lives changed after discovering their true potential through a mysterious machine. The intriguing concept couldn't secure the series beyond two seasons.

Seasons: 2

Canceled on: June 28

The D’Amelio Show (Hulu)

Premise: Reality show about TikTok stars Dixie and Charlie D’Amelio expanding their brand. The D’Amelio Show followed the famous TikTok siblings and their family as they navigated fame and business. Despite its popularity, Hulu decided not to renew it for a fourth season.

Seasons: 3

Canceled on: June 26

Tokyo Vice (Max)

A noir thriller set in the neon-lit underbelly of 1990s Tokyo. Tokyo Vice depicted the gritty life of a journalist in Tokyo. The show ended after two seasons, despite its critical acclaim and a fanbase hungry for more.

Seasons: 2

Canceled on: June 8

The Girls on the Bus (Max)

Follows four female journalists covering flawed presidential candidates. Inspired by a chapter from Amy Chozick's book, this series delved into the lives of journalists on the campaign trail. Unfortunately, it was canceled after just one season.

Seasons: 1

Canceled on: May 24

High School (Freevee)

A coming-of-age story based on Tegan and Sara's memoir. High School portrayed the complex journey of self-discovery for twin sisters. The show resonated with many but did not make it past its first season.

Seasons: 1

Canceled on: May 23

Walker (CW)

Premise: Reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, following Texas Ranger Cordell Walker. This modern reboot saw Cordell Walker balancing law enforcement with personal life challenges. Despite a strong following, it concluded after four seasons.

Seasons: 4

Canceled on: May 21

Primo (Freevee)

A comedy inspired by journalist Shea Serrano’s life in San Antonio. Primo, a heartfelt comedy about a young boy raised by his single mother and five uncles, was beloved for its humor and authenticity but only lasted one season.

Seasons: 1

Cancelation Date: May 21

The Other Black Girl (Hulu)

Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris's novel, this show starred Sinclair Daniel as Nella. She was an editorial assistant tired of being the only Black girl at her company. The excitement of Hazel's (Ashleigh Murray) arrival turned into suspicion as Hazel's success revealed sinister undertones at the company.

Number of seasons: 1

Canceled on: May 10

Constellation (Apple TV+)

This psychological thriller starred Noomi Rapace as Jo, an astronaut returning to Earth after a disaster in space. She discovered missing pieces of her life and embarked on a quest to uncover the truth about space travel's hidden history.

Number of seasons: 1

Canceled on: May 10

Scavengers Reign (Max)

An expansion of the 2016 short film Scavengers, this animated series followed the crew of a damaged interstellar freighter stranded on an alien planet. They faced a hostile world thriving without human interference.

Number of seasons: 1

Canceled on: May 10

Housebroken (Fox)

This animated sitcom, created by Jennifer Crittenden, Clea DuVall, and Gabrielle Allan, followed pets in a Los Angeles therapy group led by a poodle named Honey, voiced by Lisa Kudrow.

Number of seasons: 2

Canceled on: May 10

Extended Family (NBC)

Created by Mike O’Malley, this comedy starred Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer as a couple who amicably divorced and took turns staying with their kids. The plot thickened when Julia (Spencer) fell for Boston Celtics owner Trey (Donald Faison).

Number of seasons: 1

Canceled on: May 7

Chad (TBS/The Roku Channel)

Nasim Pedrad transformed into Chad Amani, an awkward Persian American teenager navigating high school and his cultural identity. After a save from The Roku Channel, it faced cancellation once more.

Number of seasons: 2

Canceled on: May 7

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

Starring Vanessa Lachey and LL Cool J, this show followed a mix of mainland transplants and locals dealing with various challenges in the Pacific.

Number of seasons: 3

Canceled on: April 26

CSI: Vegas (CBS)

This show brought back old friends and new techniques to tackle existential threats to the Crime Lab. Stars included William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Marg Helgenberger.

Number of seasons: 3

Canceled on: April 19

So Help Me Todd (CBS)

Skylar Astin played a private investigator reluctantly working at his mother’s (Marcia Gay Harden) law firm.

Number of seasons: 2

Canceled on: April 19

The Talk (CBS)

Premiering in 2010, this daytime talk show featured a rotating cast of hosts. Its most recent lineup included Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales, and Sheryl Underwood.

Number of seasons: 15

Canceled on: April 12

Quantum Leap (NBC)

A follow-up to the original series, this show featured a new team trying to restart Dr. Sam Beckett's work.

Number of seasons: 2

Canceled on: April 5

Death and Other Details (Hulu)

Starring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane, this show set amidst the global elite saw Imogene Scott (Beane) as a prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. She partnered with detective Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin) to clear her name.

Number of seasons: 1

Canceled on: March 29

Uncoupled (Netflix/Showtime)

Created by Darren Star, Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a newly single gay man in his mid-forties living in New York City. The series delves into Michael’s struggles with heartbreak and dating after a long-term relationship ends.

Number of seasons: 1

Canceled on: March 21

Red vs. Blue (Rooster Teeth)

Red vs. Blue is a machinima series that started long before YouTube’s dominance. Using the video game Halo, it became a cult hit and launched Rooster Teeth, a company later acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery. Unfortunately, the series was cut short as Rooster Teeth shut down operations.

Number of seasons: 19

Canceled on: March 6

The Brothers Sun (Netflix)

Created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, this action comedy-drama follows Charles Chairleg Sun, a legendary killer who travels to Los Angeles to protect his family after his father’s assassination. The show stars Justin Chien, Michelle Yeoh, and Sam Song Li.

Number of seasons: 1

Canceled on: March 1

This Fool (Hulu)

Chris Estrada and Frankie Quiñones star as cousins in this comedy-drama. Julio, played by Estrada, works at a gang-rehabilitation center and becomes the caseworker for his cousin Luis, recently released from prison.

Number of seasons: 2

Canceled on: February 14

Ratched (Netflix)

Inspired by One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Ratched features Sarah Paulson as Mildred, who arrives at a psychiatric hospital in 1947 where unsettling experiments are conducted on the human mind. The show explores themes of power and control within the institution.

Number of seasons: 1

Canceled on: February 5

Obliterated (Netflix)

From the creators of Cobra Kai, this series follows a special forces team celebrating in Las Vegas when a new threat emerges. They must sober up to save the city. The ensemble cast includes Nick Zano, Shelley Henni, and C. Thomas Howell.

Number of seasons: 1

Canceled on: February 1

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Disney Channel)

Griffin Campbell moves with his family to a haunted hotel. Along with his friend Harper, Griffin discovers a portal that lets them travel back in time to uncover the mystery of a girl who disappeared 30 years ago.

Number of seasons: 3

Canceled on: January 30

Wolf Pack (Paramount+)

Created by Jeff Davis and based on Edo van Belkom’s books, Wolf Pack follows four young adults brought together by a supernatural creature released during a wildfire. The series explores their transformation and the mysteries they uncover.

Number of seasons: 1

Canceled on: January 25

The Flight Attendant (Max)

Kaley Cuoco stars as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant who becomes a CIA asset. The first season was based on Chris Bohjalian's novel. The second season sees Bowden living a sober life in LA, but she witnesses a murder, dragging her into international intrigue.

Number of Seasons: 2

Canceled on: January 19

Schmigadoon (Apple TV+)

A playful tribute to classic musicals, Schmigadoon features Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, a world inspired by ’60s and ’70s musicals. It includes original musical numbers from co-creator Cinco Paul.

Number of Seasons: 2

Canceled on: January 18

Rap Sh!t (Max)

Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group. As they rise to fame, they must choose between staying true to themselves or conforming to the music industry’s demands.

Number of Seasons: 2

Canceled on: January 18

Julia (Max)

Inspired by Julia Child’s life, the series explores her impact through The French Chef, which pioneered modern cooking shows. It delves into public television, feminism, and America's cultural evolution.

Number of Seasons: 2

Canceled on: January 10

Our Flag Means Death (Max)

Based loosely on the adventures of 18th-century pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), the show features his partnership with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). Their journey evolves into a unique love story on the high seas.

Number of Seasons: 2

Canceled on: January 9

Minx (Starz)

Initially canceled by Max and revived by Starz, Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles. It follows Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a feminist who created the first erotic magazine for women with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson).

Number of Seasons: 2

Canceled on: January 5

American Born Chinese (Disney+)

Based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel, the show chronicles the life of an American teenager who befriends the son of a mythological god. It’s a story of identity, family, comedy, and Kung-Fu action.

Number of Seasons: 1

Canceled on: January 5

Moving forward

The cancellation trend in 2024 is alarming. Popular shows, loved by many, are being cut short. Without clear audience metrics, fans are left in suspense. Shows like Our Flag Means Death and The Flight Attendant had dedicated followings, but even they weren’t spared. It's a harsh reminder of the volatility in the streaming world. Enjoy your favorite series while you can; its future is never certain.

