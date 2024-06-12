Is Power Rangers Canceled on Netflix? Here Is All We Know About It

A new Power Rangers Netflix show has been canceled after two years of development. The popular franchise, which began in 1993 as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has grown to 30 seasons, 22 themed shows, three theatrical movies, and a television special. The 30th season, 2023's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, was intended to be the last in the canon, with a reboot season planned for 2025.

Netflix has canceled the upcoming Power Rangers series, despite the involvement of Daisy Jones & The Six producer Jenny Klein and co-creator Jonathan Entwistle. Hasbro Entertainment, the owner of the franchise, will now seek another creative partner to continue the live-action show, according to TVLine.

Power Rangers is unlikely to be off-air for very long, but reinventing and rebooting the established canon is not without its risks. Over 30 years, the numerous Power Rangers shows have fluctuated in quality and popularity, and plans for a reboot would no doubt seek to return to the unique and quirky appeal that made it so popular with kids, while also refreshing and updating it for a new generation.

Klein and Entwistle's involvement in the Power Rangers project is uncertain, as Entwistle joined in 2020 to oversee movie and TV show development. Scheduling conflicts may affect their involvement, with Entwistle's upcoming Karate Kid sequel expected in 2025. Klein signed a two-year deal with eOne in 2022, leading Power Rangers live-action projects.

Netflix's falling development will delay plans for a new Power Rangers series, but Hasbro and eOne aim to get the show back on air as soon as possible. They will secure a new deal and finalize the perfect team for a reboot. A fourth planned movie involving Entwistle is also expected, but the first priority is the reboot. Hasbro is now seeking a new development partner.

A brief history about the Power Rangers series

Saban Entertainment produced and distributed Power Rangers from 1993 until the end of 2001, with Fox Kids broadcasting the series in the United States until the Fall of 2002. The Walt Disney Company acquired the franchise as part of a larger buyout of Fox Family Worldwide that took place in 2001.

Fox Family Worldwide subsequently became ABC Family Worldwide Inc. This buyout also saw Saban Entertainment become BVS Entertainment in 2002, from News Corporation, Fox's parent company, and Haim Saban.

From September 2002, Power Rangers had aired on various Disney-owned networks, including the ABC Kids program block on ABC, the ABC Family and Toon Disney cable networks, and Jetix-branded outlets worldwide.[16] Disney moved production of the franchise from Los Angeles to Studio West in New Zealand after Wild Force ended.

Several ABC affiliate broadcasting groups, including Hearst Television, declined to air the series due to the lack of FCC-compliant educational and informational content.

2008's Power Rangers Jungle Fury was originally set to be the final season, but due to obligations with Bandai, Disney would produce 2009's Power Rangers RPM. An article in The New Zealand Herald published on March 7, 2009, identified RPM as the last season of the Power Rangers run. Production manager Sally Campbell stated in an interview, "...at this stage we will not be shooting another season."

A September 1, 2009, revision to Disney A to Z: The Official Encyclopedia by Disney's head archivist Dave Smith states that "production of new episodes [of Power Rangers] ceased in 2009". Production of Power Rangers ceased and the last series by BVS Entertainment, RPM, ended on December 26, 2009.

On October 1, 2009, Bandai released a press release stating that Disney would re-broadcast Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in January 2010 on ABC Kids in lieu of producing a new season. A new toy line accompanied the broadcast and appeared in stores in the later part of 2009.

