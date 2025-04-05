Box Office: Thunderbolts advances open on Monday, April 7; can the Marvel movie kick off summer in a grand manner?

Marvel Studios is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of Thunderbolts, which will kick off the summer movie season on May 2. With ticket pre-sales launching on April 7, the studio is hoping to generate early excitement for the 36th film in the MCU.

Directed by Jake Schreier and penned by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, the offering features an ensemble cast led by Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others. Thunderbolts follows a group of antiheroes forced to unite to tackle a deadly mission.

Marvel began teasing Thunderbolts' development in 2021, with the official announcement coming in June 2022. The cast was finalized by late 2022, with Lee Sung Jin tapped for rewrites in early 2023. Delayed due to Hollywood’s labor strikes, filming eventually took place between February and June 2024 across multiple locations, including Atlanta, Utah, and Kuala Lumpur.

The film’s promotion has been in full swing, with behind-the-scenes featurettes unveiled at the recently concluded CinemaCon. With the Hollywood box office experiencing a sluggish run as of now, it raises the question of whether Thunderbolts can turn things around.

The first quarter of 2025 has seen several high-profile disappointments, including Snow White, Captain America: Brave New World, and Mickey 17. Hollywood is now looking toward its summer slate for some momentum.

Thunderbolts will have to overcome superhero genre fatigue, which is evident from several recent MCU outings failing even to break even theatrically.

Aside from Thunderbolts, this summer’s lineup includes major blockbusters like Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning, Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, and Apple’s Formula 1 racing drama F1 starring Brad Pitt. Meanwhile, a Minecraft movie, which debuted on April 4, is being closely watched to see if it can provide some relief to exhibitors before the sunny season.

With cautious optimism from the industry, all eyes are now on Thunderbolts. Can it be the spark that reignites the box office and kicks off the summer in grand fashion? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for all updates on the matter, as Pinkvilla will be the first to report all box office updates.

