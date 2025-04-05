Good Bad Ugly Trailer: Ajith Kumar starrer stirs nostalgia among fans with punchlines from Mankatha, Billa and Dheena

Adhik Ravichandran-directed Good Bad Ugly is all set to hit theaters on April 10. The film is expected to be a banger, with Ajith pulling off a unique massy role in this actioner. The trailer was recently unveiled and has taken netizens on a nostalgic trip, packed with references to iconic dialogues and punchlines from AK’s classic films.

The 2-minute, 1-second trailer released by the makers has grabbed attention at several moments, where the lead actors are seen reprising dialogues from some of Ajith’s blockbuster hits, including Mankatha, Billa, and Dheena.

Take a look at the trailer here:

For instance, Trisha Krishnan’s dialogue in the trailer—“Enga appava car la irundhu thalli vitaru” (He pushed my father out of the car)—appears to reference a scene from Ajith’s film Mankatha.

In another scene, Ajith himself reiterates the line “Kai irukum… Kaal irukum” (There will be a hand… there will be a foot), a popular dialogue from his cult film Dheena.

Soon enough, the internet was flooded with fans spotting these nostalgic references and sharing their excitement and reactions across social media platforms.

Check out the fan reactions here:

Coming back to Good Bad Ugly, besides Ajith and Trisha Krishnan, the film also features an ensemble cast including Prabhu, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, Priya Prakash Varrier, Raghu Ram, and others.

The film is written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, who has described it as an action thriller deeply driven by emotion.

In one of his previous interviews with Ananda Vikatan, the director said, “Ajith sir's character will have an equal amount of mass and emotion. Father and son bonding will connect well with the family audiences. We cannot do plain action. The emotional point is the driving force of the film.”

