Finding Nemo Almost Had Another Sequel: Here's What Was Finalized

Disney/Pixar is set to release a new movie, despite the growing question of sequels and reboots. Pixar, known for its masterful storylines and satisfying sequels, has been known for its successful alternate storylines, but there have been some that failed due to various complications, such as the original Finding Nemo sequel. The excitement surrounding this new movie is undeniable.

Before the 2016 release of Finding Dory, Pixar had a plan to expand their original work, like with Toy Story 2. Finding Nemo, which earned $871 million at the box office and earned the studio its first Oscar for Best Animated Feature, led Disney to launch Circle 7 Animation, a division founded to generate sequels to Pixar properties.

What was Finding Nemo 2 going to be about?

Finding Nemo is a 2003 American animated comedy-drama adventure film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. Directed by Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Lee Unkrich, the screenplay was written by Stanton, Bob Peterson, and David Reynolds from a story by Stanton.

The script for Finding Nemo 2 was leaked online after the original production was scrapped. Written by Laurie Craig, the storyline remains similar to the original, with Dory, Nemo, and Remy searching for Marlin after he's captured. Marlin, along with other parents, enjoys watching their kids play near the coral reef.

Advertisement

He expresses to them that he worries about Nemo being an only child and fears that he may have become more overprotective after the events of the first film. That is when the introduction of Nemo's long-lost brother, Remy, appears and changes everything.

Finding Nemo 2 takes a look into the relationship between Nemo and Remy and the rocky start they have in this newfound brother relationship. Nemo was accustomed to being the only child until he and Marlin found Remy. This new family dynamic between these three would have been intriguing to see onscreen, as we get to see that sibling rivalry in gaining our parents' attention that some of us are all too familiar with.

Finding Nemo 2 revisits beloved characters like Gill and follows Nemo's adventures with his brother Remy and Dory, who recovers her full memory. Marlin, a bottlenose dolphin, also has side adventures with Percy, a captured dolphin. They visit the Bay of the Gold Coast of Australia, where Marlin performs in a dolphin tank, where Percy is part of an attraction with dolphins performing tricks. The script also features Marlin's side adventures with Percy.

Advertisement

Marlin also learns how to become a more empathetic parent with Blanca, a polar bear, who he comforts when she is being bullied by the other two polar bears she is rooming with. At first, she had every intention of eating him to get the other two polar bears to back off, but after the sympathy Marlin shows her, she learns that she does not like the acceptance of those of her same breed.

It's an important moment that shows Marlin he can become the caring and loving father he fears he can't become, because he can show kindness and sympathy towards both of his sons whenever they need him.

However, Finding Dory is a better sequel to Finding Nemo, as it features Dory regaining her memory of her parents, Jenny and Charlie, and embarking on a journey to the Jewel of Morro Bay, California with Marlin and Nemo to find them. Finding Dory not only became a box office success but also became a hit among Pixar fans.

Advertisement

Pixar Chief teases Finding Nemo 3

Pixar Animation Studios is exploring new sequels for the Finding Nemo and Incredibles franchises, which have been dormant since 2016's Finding Dory and 2018's Incredibles 2. According to Pete Docter, Pixar's chief creative officer who worked on 2003's Finding Nemo as part of its original brain trust, there's an ocean's worth of potential for another follow-up to the two films that grossed nearly $2 billion combined at the global box office.

"Where else have we not gone in the ocean? The ocean's a big place," Docter told Bloomberg. "I think there's a lot of opportunity there. We're kind of fishing around."

Pixar plans to release three movies every two years, alternating between sequels, spinoffs, and original ideas. The company has only made two franchises into trilogies, Toy Story and Cars, and it took 13 years to follow Finding Nemo with Finding Dory. Director Andrew Stanton's last project at Pixar is Finding Dory, which is the last of his three films. Stanton was part of Pixar's first brain trust with Docter, John Lasseter, and Joe Ranft.

ALSO READ: How BET Sets To Replace Wednesday For Boarding School Tropes; EXPLAINED