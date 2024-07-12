Is Scarlet Witch Getting Solo Film At MCU? Find Out As Agatha All Along Trailer Drops Major Hints

Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch is expected to make a return on the big screens, as per latest reports. Elizabeth Olsen, who is known for her iconic role in the Marvel movies, will potentially get her solo movie in the MCU, just like the other superheroes in the franchise. According to Screenrant, the trailer for Agatha All Along showcases Agatha being free from Wanda’s curse, which the witch spelled on her in the 2021 film Wanda Vision.

Now that Marvel Studios can revive the character of Scarlet Witch as the lead in a solo movie, that would suggest Maximoff reappear in her land of living.

The Witches Road explained in the Marvel comics

Agatha All Along will play an important role in the storyline of the Marvel franchise, as not only does it add to the hopes of reviving the Scarlet Witch, but it also unfolds the narrative of Patti Lupone’s Lilia Calderu, who is referred to as the “death wish” in the MCU. The trailer for Agatha All Along reveals that the lead character, who is in the spell of Wanda Vision, tries to break free from the curse and introduces a new world of witches in the franchise.

As we can see in the plot synopsis of the show, In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teenager pull together a desperate coven and set off down the road.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Really Dead in MCU? Let’s See What Recent Updates Suggest

How Will Scarlet Witch Be Brought Back By The MCU In Agatha All Along's Storyline?

According to media reports, Marvel Studios is looking into exploring the Witches Road on a rather deeper level to figure out the potential return of Wanda Maximoff in the MCU franchise. The fans are anticipating that Scarlet Witch will be back in theaters.

In regards to Agatha All Along, she was a special reservoir of magical energy that Wanda was able to access in her role as the alter ego known as the Scarlet Witch. Wanda's comic book Witches' Road arc did contribute to the development of the ideas and theories surrounding her chaos magic.

Agatha All Along will stream on Disney+ starting September 18.

ALSO READ: Why Elizabeth Olsen will NOT return as Wanda in sequel of USD 225 million MCU series amidst cancellation