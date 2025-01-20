Is Ted Lasso Season 4 Finally Happening? Nick Mohammed Teases Show’s Future, Asks Fans To Not Go ‘Mad’

Did you hope for one last season of Ted Lasso? It appears that the Apple TV+ show could return for its long-gestating fourth season. Nick Mohammed recently shared a post about filming something secretive and sarcastically showed a major prop from the show. Fans could not help but express their excitement over the show’s cast to return for one last hurrah!

Mohammed who became one of the fan favorites for his role as AFC Richmond assistant coach Nate Shelley teased fans of the show that he had to reschedule the dates of his Show Pony comedy tour “for some filming I have not been able to shift for love of money.”

Although he said he can’t name what he’s been filming, he reassured that it will be announced soon. The actor probably guessed that his cryptic post would freak people out, especially the fans of Ted Lasso. Hence he shares a special disclaimer for them.

He said that he’d appreciate it if fans didn’t speculate as to what the project might be while he held the hand-painted BELIEVE sign from the show. “The last thing I want is for people to be going mad,” he added.

Since the third and presumed final, season of Ted Lasso aired in early 2023, Warner Bros. has kept details about the fourth season under wraps. However, reports claimed that the studio is eager to bring original cast members: Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift on board.

Co-creators Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, and co-star Juno Temple were also in negotiations to return for the show, as of August. Speaking to Deadline in October, co-creator Bill Lawrence neither confirmed nor denied the fourth season and left it up to Jason Sudeikis to decide.

He called Sudeikis — who plays the titular happy-go-lucky football coach — the “voice, heart, driving factor” of the show. Since he’ll be the one making the biggest “sacrifices” for the show, it’s entirely his decision at the end. Stay tuned for updates!

Meanwhile, you can stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.