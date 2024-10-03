Is Timothée Chalamet Involved With Girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s Kids? Here’s What Report Says

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship looks to be growing, with recent rumors stating that the Wonka star is becoming involved with Jenner's children.

The couple has been in the headlines since they first became romantically involved in April 2023, shortly after Jenner's split with rapper Travis Scott. As they continue to navigate their romance, it appears Chalamet is attempting to bond with Jenner's kids giving another element to their relationship.

According to a PEOPLE source, Timothée Chalamet has formed a relationship with Kylie Jenner's six-year-old daughter Stormi and her two-year-old son Aire. “He’s involved with her kids and appreciates that they will always be her priority,” a source stated.

According to the source, Chalamet is close with her family, and she's close with his family. This connection between their families shows that the couple values the importance of developing connections not only with one other but also with each other's family members. The two appear to be focused on creating a happy environment as they blend their lives.

Chalamet is presently filming his new film Marty Supreme in New York City, while Jenner just made waves for her Paris Fashion Week debut at the Coperni show.

Chalamet and Jenner have kept their romance discreet, preferring low-key outings. Their early dates consisted of casual taco dates and private hangouts at each other's homes. They surprised fans, however, when they were spotted showing affection during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in September 2023.

In addition to attending the concert, the couple was spotted together at the US Open later that month. Their appearances at high-profile events have kept fans interested and eager for more details about their relationship. Jenner also joined Chalamet at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.

Despite their fame, the couple has maintained a sense of privacy. They were spotted together for the first time since January in July, on a date night at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre. This outing showed how much they enjoyed each other's company apart from the hectic schedule of Hollywood events.

