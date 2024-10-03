Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Relationship Growing Stronger With Family Support Amid Busy Work Schedule, Claims Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s sensational romance seems to swell without reprieve as the duo deepens their family ties. There is no doubt that their love story is still going strong as they strive to be in touch, even though their schedules are quite packed.

People magazine's source revealed Jenner is glad to be with a Dune actor. Of late, Chalamet has been filming in New York City for Marty Supreme, and the two spend as much time as they can with one another, flying to and from the city. As it stands, their relationship, which was reported in April 2023, continues to flourish.

One of the sources who spoke to the outlet referred to Jenner and Chalamet as "a great couple" and also stated that both families have given their green signal to the relationship. The source deemed their relationship both serious and fun, adding, “They’ve really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together."

As someone who currently resides in Los Angeles and is mainly occupied with nurturing her two children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, Jenner has been quite happy at how Chalamet fits in her family. Chalmmet said to the source that she has kids, and that comes first: "He’s involved with her kids and appreciates that they will always be her priority."

In September 2023, they went public with their romance at the Renaissance World Tour of Beyonce after several months of relative silence about it and keeping it under wraps. After that, they were seen at New York Fashion Week, the US Open, and the WSJ Magazine Innovators Awards 2023, followed by the 2024 Golden Globes.

In August, Chalamet accompanied Jenner to the Bahamas for her 27th birthday holiday. As an insider put it, Jenner has never been this happy, so much in love. The outlet's inside source said, "[Chalamet] is great for her. He's so discreet and always has her back. He's very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves. They are very serious."

Though Timothee Chalamet was absent during the Paris Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner was recently spotted tenderly hugging his sister, Pauline Chalamet, after she closed the Coperni fashion show. The duo’s embrace pointed out the deepened connection between their families that strengthened the relationship between the couple.

