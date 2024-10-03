‘The One And Only’: Lana Del Rey Says She Is Very Happy With New Husband Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey, best known for her famous songs and charming voice, just married Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour guide from Louisiana. Del Rey expressed her happiness in a statement, referring to her new husband as 'the one and only' and expressing their joy together. "We're very happy," Del Rey said, alluding to her relationship with Dufrene as they start their lives together.

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene married on Thursday, September 26 in Louisiana. The low-key ceremony took place in a private setting, bringing together family and close friends for this special occasion. Del Rey, who is known for keeping her personal life private, hasn't revealed many details about the wedding, but sources say it was a quiet, intimate event.

Fans of Del Rey were overjoyed when they heard of the wedding. Many were surprised to learn about her marriage to Dufrene, an alligator tour guide, given the singer's typically private nature. However, the couple seemed to be enjoying their newlywed bliss.

Following the wedding, Del Rey resorted to social media to express her love for her husband. On Sunday, September 29, the singer wrote a comment on a fan's Instagram page featuring a video of the couple spending precious time together.

Del Rey addressed her feelings about paparazzi in the comment but quickly shifted her focus to Jeremy Dufrene, whom she described as the highlight of her life.

“Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy,” Del Rey commented. The 39-year-old singer's words underlined the couple's strong connection. The post, which was shared just days after their wedding, reaffirmed Del Rey's intense love for her new husband.

Though their love appeared to have grown quickly, Del Rey and Dufrene have known each other for a long time. According to a source close to the couple, they met a few years ago and reconnected recently this year. Their romance bloomed quickly, leading to their September wedding.

The source also stated that Jeremy Dufrene brings something different to Del Rey's life when compared to other men she has met in the entertainment industry.

The source said that Jeremy differs from the men who Lana met in the entertainment industry. He's a fantastic person and he's attractive and charismatic in a Southern sense, a true gentleman, and he treats Lana exceptionally well.

