The first season of Tiers is currently streaming on Netflix. But the streaming giant has already greenlit for a second season for the Shane Gillis‘ comedy series. The six-episode first season debuts this Thursday, May 23. series was created by Gillis, Gerben, and John McKeever, who also executive produces the series. Here's everything you need to know about the season 2.

Shane Gillis’ series Tires renewed for season 2 on Netflix

Shane Gillis‘ comedy series Tires has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The announcement has come just before the show’s Netflix debut, which is already on air. The second season of the series will debut in 2025.

Tires Season 1 synopsis is as follows:

“At his father’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.”

Exec producers include Gillis, Gerben, and McKeever; Brandon James for Rough House; Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick for AGI Entertainment Media & Management; and Becky Astphan. McKeever directs and writes alongside Gillis and Gerben.

Tires is the second production from Gillis and McKeever's production company, Dad Sick Productions, following Gillis' stand-up special Beautiful Dogs.

It takes a lot of time and money to produce a television show of the caliber of Tires. To create the second season, each aspect of production, from finding venues to hiring talent and staff, needs to be meticulously planned. It is anticipated that Tires Season 2 filming will start soon, though specific dates are still unknown.

What could Tires Season 2 be about?

The plot of Tires Season 2 might carry on with Shane and Will, exploring their unique familial bond and the difficulties they encounter in their professional lives. Audiences may anticipate more of Will's impulsive responses and Shane's erratic comedy and jokes.

Shane and Will's personal development may continue in Tires Season 2, as they both deal with life's ups and downs in unique ways. To bring new humor and dynamics into the show, Tires’ second season may also feature new characters and plots.

Will and his father might look into alternative methods to expand their company in Season 2. They might grow their product ranges and add new services.

The cast also includes Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias. Andrew Schulz guest stars. Gillis co-created the series along with Gerben and John McKeever.

