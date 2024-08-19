Is Toy Story 5 Coming Out Next Year? All We Know So Far

"You've got a friend in me!" But you’ll have to wait a little longer to catch up with that friend. Toy Story 5 is officially in the works, but Pixar has set the release date for June 19, 2026. The wait might feel long, but the promise of reuniting with Woody, Buzz, and the gang will make it all worth it.

Pixar recently dropped some exciting news about Toy Story 5 at Disney’s D23 Expo in August 2024: the film will be directed by series veteran Andrew Stanton, alongside co-director McKenna Harris.

Harris shared her enthusiasm on Instagram, posting, “YEEE-HAW! I’m co-directing Toy Story 5, and we’ve been having the best time with the best team ever! So happy to be working with Andrew Stanton and my girl @jesschoismyth on this sweet, sweet movie!!” With this much excitement behind the scenes, it’s clear Toy Story 5 is gearing up to be a fun-filled adventure.

This new installment is set to swing the beloved franchise into all sorts of new directions. It promises huge changes at breakneck speed, befitting a world going through such changes, while also promising yet another unforgettable adventure with Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang. The storyline is expected to focus on the challenges that toys face in an era where technology, particularly electronics, dominates children's attention.

The last installment of the franchise, Toy Story 4, was met emotionally with a farewell note when Woody bid goodbye to his old life to be with Bo Peep. This sets apart, a departure from the rest of the films where Woody remained true to his owner.

In Toy Story 5, it seems that the toys who stayed behind, Buzz, Jessie, Rex, find themselves with an entire world to negotiate in which old-school play is essentially in competition for attention with screens and gadgets.

Casting-wise, nothing has been confirmed just yet. Although an appearance by Tim Allen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon suggests he and Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody, were both approached to return for this new chapter.

Given the long-running popularity of the characters at hand, it's likely Pixar will want to bring in as many recognizable voices as possible.

No trailer has been released yet but fans at D23 were treated to a teaser that showed Woody, Buzz, and Jessie waving to the audience, reportedly signaling their return in the fifth installment. For those hoping to see the movie sooner, this teaser offers a small but satisfying glimpse into what’s to come.

Although Pixar announced a new Toy Story film, it surprised a lot of people, much more so given that Toy Story 4 had wrapped things up pretty definitively. Until 2026, fans can revisit the previous four films on Disney+ and relive the adventures that made Toy Story a cultural phenomenon. The wait might be long, but if the past is any indication, Toy Story 5 will be well worth it.

