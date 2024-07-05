Tom Hanks, 67, has garnered global recognition throughout his career in Hollywood. After venturing into the world of acting, he has never looked back. Given his brilliant acting skills, it is no surprise that he is one of the most famous and respected celebrities around the world.

He has notably worked in many movies, including Saving Private Ryan, Forrest Gump, The Terminal, and Toy Story. Along with building a rich career, he has also made sure to enrich his bank account. Read ahead to learn about Tom Hanks’ net worth and the smart investments he has made.

What is Tom Hank’s net worth?

Tom Hanks’ net worth is estimated to be USD 400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the highest-paid actors, and as of now, his total worldwide box office gross approximates USD 9.96 billion.

He has received the recognition he deserves. Hanks has earned several awards and accolades, including Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Although he is famously known as an actor, he is much more than that. He has also ventured into directing and producing for projects including Band of Brothers, Larry Crowne, and The Pacific.

Tom Hank's Early life

The legendary actor was born on July 9, 1956, in Concord, California. His parents are Janet Marylyn and Amos “Bud” Hanks. He has three siblings: Jim, Larry, and Sandra. Their parents divorced in 1960, according to Wikipedia.

Hanks studied drama at a community college and later at California State University, Sacramento. He was encouraged to join a three-year internship at the Great Lakes Theater Festival.

According to the aforementioned website, he then moved to New York City and starred in the sitcom Bosom Buddies. The series ran for two years. Subsequently, he starred in a few minor roles before his career took off.

Beginning of Tom Hanks’s career

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the veteran star’s career kick-started in the late 1970s as he appeared in a few stage productions and minor roles on television. He has made many guest appearances on shows including Happy Days and Family Ties.

It was his role in Bosom Buddies that helped him garner attention earlier in his career. His character disguises himself as a female to live in an all-female apartment complex.

His breakthrough performance in a motion picture was in the romantic comedy film Splash, opposite Daryl Hannah, released in 1984. The film is about a man who falls for a mermaid.

The Catch Me If You Can actor maintained his status as a Hollywood leading man throughout the ‘80s, starring in films like Bachelor Party, Big, and The Money Pit. Big is one of the most important films in his career as it helped him garner his first-ever Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, per the website.

Tom Hanks’s rise to fame

At this point, there was no looking back for Tom Hanks. He had the opportunity to showcase the brilliance of his talent by starring in multiple unconventional roles.

He continued to shine through his performances in films like Sleepless in Seattle and Philadelphia. The latter helped him earn his first Oscar for Best Actor.

The recognition for his artistry reached new heights when he starred in Forrest Gump. The film, still considered one of the most iconic of all time, earned him another Oscar for Best Actor.

He continued giving versatile performances in films such as Apollo 13, Cast Away, Saving Private Ryan, and The Terminal.

Tom Hanks's venture into production/writing

As per the website, the actor has written screenplays for films including That Thing You Do! (he also directed the movie.), and Larry Crowne which he starred in as well alongside Julia Roberts. Apart from this co-wrote the screenplay for the 2020 released, Greyhound.

He has a production company named Playtone, which is owned by him and Gary Goetzman. Through the company, he has also produced multiple movies and series including The Pacific, Masters Of The Air, and Band of Brothers.

He has also produced 2000s films including Mamma Mia, War, and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Tom Hanks's salary milestones

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Hanks earned around USD 300 million in movie paychecks from 1988 to 2010. He earned another USD 100 million in the next ten years, totaling USD 400 million over his career without adjusting for inflation. This amount was earned solely from acting in films, excluding his other ventures like producing or any other investments.

For his film Splash, he was paid USD 70,000. For starring in Big, he earned USD 1.75 million, and USD 5 million for Punchline.

The actor was paid USD 20 million for each role in You’ve Got Mail, Cast Away, and The Green Mile. Hanks was paid USD 40 million for Saving Private Ryan.

Tom Hanks’s earnings from The Da Vinci Code

The film star earned USD 18 million for his role as Robert Langdon in The Da Vinci Code. He was paid USD 25 million for its sequel Angel's & Demons. He was paid another USD 25 million to star in its third installment titled Inferno.

Tom Hank’s earnings from Forrest Gump

As per the website, the actor was set to earn USD 7 million for his hit film Forrest Gump. A point came where the film’s budget went overboard. Instead of seeing the film derail, the actor offered to not take the salary from the film. Instead, he asked for “first dollar” backend points.

Luckily the film turned out to be a massive hit that earned more than USD 700 million. Due to this, he earned around USD 70 million at that time.

Tom Hanks’s real estate investment

As per the website, The actor and his wife, Rita Wilson real estate asset's portfolio is estimated to be USD 150 million. Back in 1991, Hanks and Wilson bought a seafront mansion in the uber-exclusive Malibu Colony from John Frankenheimer for USD 2.95 million.

In 2019, the pair bought another residence, which would become their primary home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. They brought it for USD 26 million.

They sold their two homes, situated side by side in the Palisades for USD 18 million. Apart from this the actor and his wife own around 5 more homes on the Pacific Palisades. They have also bought a ski house in Sun Valley, Idaho.

