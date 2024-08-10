Disney has left its fans full of excitement by officially announcing Toy Story at the D23 Expo. The movie is scheduled to open in the summer of 2026 and will be helmed by Andrew Stanton, the brain behind blockbusters like Finding Nemo and WALL-E A first look was revealed by Disney and Pixar at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Your favorite characters, including Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the famous toy gang, will return in the film, that seeks to carry on the heritage of the adored franchise. The announcement post read, "Get excited for their next chapter as Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang all return for #ToyStory5, coming to theaters Summer 2026!"

The saga's fifth installment, Toy Story, introduces the toys to a new obstacle: electronics. An army of renegade Buzz Lightyear figures trapped in toy mode will oppose the toys; the prospect is strangely reminiscent of a Star Wars Stormtrooper battalion.



This idea not only gives the show a new angle, but it also touches on the overarching story about identity and what it means to be a toy in a world that is changing quickly.

It appears that the animated toys and many of their friends—as well as some new faces—are in for another adventure following the events of 2019's Toy Story 4, which split off friends Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen).

In February 2023, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the release date for Toy Story 5, as well as the Frozen and Zootopia sequels. Pixar's chief creative officer, Pete Docter, who co-wrote the original 1995 movie that started the Toy Story franchise, hinted to The Wrap that Toy Story 5 will be surprising and that it has some really cool stuff that you haven't seen before.

