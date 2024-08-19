'Floating On A Cloud': Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opener Holly Humberstone Gushes Over Pop Star

Holly Humberstone's dreams surely hit the high notes last Friday night, when she opened London's Wembley Stadium for none other than pop superstar Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour. Holly, an English singer-songwriter, is still on a roll from what she has termed "the wildest time" of her life, why? One can understand!

Backstage at the iconic venue, Swift and Humberstone shared a heartfelt moment captured in a snapshot that quickly circulated among fans. The enthusiasm and camaraderie are palpable, and Humberstone didn’t hold back in expressing her excitement. Hours after the show, she shared a selfie with Swift, her joy evident in the flood of emojis and heartfelt thanks. “Thank you for inviting me into your magical world, I am still floating on a cloud (a string of emojis.) Thank you to my band and team for just being the f------ best. Will remember last night 4 eva thank you thank youuuuu !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The comments section has been buzzing with enthusiastic support from fans. Many have chimed in with messages like, “So so so deserved, You’re crushing it Holly.” One user even described the duo of Humberstone and Taylor as “Angels on Earth,” reflecting the overwhelming positivity and admiration from the fanbase.

Reportedly, as per fan videos, Swift’s admiration for Humberstone is equally apparent. During her set, the pop icon gave Humberstone a glowing shoutout, telling the Wembley crowd, “We’re very lucky on this tour and we have the most fantastic opening acts possible. You started off your evening with an amazing singer-songwriter.” Swift also revealed that she listens to Humberstone’s music regularly and praised her talent, saying, “That’s how I got the idea to have her come and perform for you tonight.” The Love Story singer also called the Drop Dead Singer fantastic and asked the crowd to cheer up for Holly.

For Humberstone, the opportunity to open for Swift was a significant milestone. Reportedly, before the gig, she described the experience as “the hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep” and expressed profound gratitude for the chance to share the stage with one of her idols. Prior to her performance, Humberstone even delighted her fans with an acoustic cover of Swift’s “Back to December,” further showcasing her admiration.

