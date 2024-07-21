Isabella Dake To Join The Young And The Restless As Miriam? Here’s What We Know

If you are a fan of classic English soaps, you will know this one. The Young and the Restless revolves around the rivalries, romances, hopes, and fears of the residents of the fictional Midwestern metropolis, Genoa City, and has successfully become the longest-running soap. The good news is, a new face has joined its illustrious cast. Isabella Dake has joined the cast and is ready to make her debut next week on the CBS daytime drama as the character Mariam.

As fans would remember, in May, there was a casting call for the role of Mariam, who was described as a pretty, intelligent, and outspoken college student around 21 years old. Mariam is a friend of Faith’s (Reylynn Caster). Well, if you are excited to know more about the talented and striking actress, keep reading.

Who is Isabella Dake?

Dake is a versatile actress and producer, known for her work on popular series such as Hendry Danger, American Housewife, and The Grinder. With experience in USC Film/Theatre School and a native of California, Isabella has carried on various roles, including a talent executive.

Dake is actively involved in producing independent projects and high-budget YouTube series. She also holds the position of Director of Talent Success at the digital start-up NextFan. She has also contributed to social media campaigns for top influencer brands and has been involved in various film projects, including Michael Bay’s Songbird.

Advertisement

More about The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless remains the no. 1 daytime drama for 36 years running. It's also CBS' longest-running series. This renewal in 2024 will bring the daytime drama through its 55th season.

The series aired its 12,500th episode on May 1, 2022. On February 27, 2024, the series was renewed by CBS to run through the 2027–28 television season. Some well-known celebrities got their jumpstart on The Young and the Restless, including Eva Longoria, David Hasselhoff, Tom Selleck, Paul Walker, and Shemar Moore.

Also, on a brighter note, The series explored social issues. Jennifer Brooks was the one who went through the first mastectomy on a soap opera. Other social issue storylines included bulimia, alcoholism, and cancer.