‘It ends on a note of…’: Jennifer Connelly Teases Snowpiercer's Finale Ahead Of Its Release

Snowpiercer, based on Bong Joon-ho's eponymous film, is headed for its final season!

The show—went streaming platform from TNT to AMC after three successful seasons—stars Jennifer Connelly as the Voice of the Train Melanie Cavill. In a recent interview, the actress gave a major hint about the ending of the series!

Jennifer Connelly teases final season of Snowpiercer

The Labyrinth actress spoke to TVLine and revealed that the show will conclude on a “hopeful note,” which would be satisfying for the viewers.

“I really like the ending of it. I think it was really positive for ‘our team.' It ends on a note of unity and community, with a hopeful note that I really enjoyed.” she told the outlet. Snowpiercer is a gory and intense series that captures the raw essence of classism.

The dystopian series takes place in a post-apocalyptic ice age where the entire human species is wiped out except for those who boarded the train—Snowpiercer. But there’s a twist!

The train is divided into head, nose, and tail sections based on people’s class, and there’s a strange yet deliberate gap between the luxuries and amenities provided to the head and the tail passengers. Survival becomes tough until a messiah starts a revolution against the upper class!

Advertisement

How will Snowpiercer season 4 compare to past seasons?

Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film starring Chris Evans was a huge success among audiences and critics alike. Although the series failed to reach the same level of acclaim, the seasons gradually improved its reception.

According to Rotten Tomatoes ratings, the second season was a huge improvement with 80% ratings, compared to season one, with 64% ratings. So far, the response to the first few episodes of season 4 has been promising, which might garner a larger rating in the finale episode.

All seasons of Snowpiercer, starring Connelly, Sean Bean, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright and Rowan Blanchard, are available to stream on Netflix.