'Greeted Me With The Warmest Hug': It Ends With Us Star Isabela Ferrer Reflects On Working With Blake Lively

In Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel turned film adaptation, Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom, while Ferrer takes on the role of a younger version of Lily. It Ends With Us hits theaters on August 9th, 2024. The movie also stars Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, and Alex Neustaedter.

Isabela Ferrer explained that she was amazed by Lively's gracefulness. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the premiere of the film in New York, she told People about Blake, "This is the most beautiful woman I think I've ever seen in my whole life. Then she greeted me with the warmest hug ever, and from then on, it was just wonderful warmth and friendship."

Commenting on Lively's dual roles as actress and mother, Isabela observed that it could make one think of Wonder Woman.

Lively has four children to take care of besides juggling various business interests alongside her acting and producing careers. Her husband Ryan Reynolds, the star of recent blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, shares her children - James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. Ferrer marveled at how Lively could balance everything. She said of the Gossip Girl star, "I mean, she is Wonder Woman, I don't know how she does it. It's crazy."

According to Ferrer, Lively is an exceptional person. The actress playing the younger Lily Bloom expressed her connection with The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress, "To be able to connect with the person that you're sharing a role with is huge, and she's just a really good person."

She also gushed about the 'power couple' Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. She said that even though he was not seen on set during filming the movie, they could only be described as the "sweetest," and “gorgeous together."

The official description of It Ends With Us reads, "Adapted from the Colleen Hoover novel, Lily overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life. A chance meeting with a neurosurgeon sparks a connection, but Lily begins to see sides of him that remind her of her parents' relationship."

During the premiere, Lively said she was grateful to have people who love her around, including her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her mother and sisters.

It Ends With Us arrives in theaters on Friday, August 9th.

