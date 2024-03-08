'It Felt Very, Very Natural': Zac Efron And John Cena Talks About Their Friendship Amid Release Of Ricky Stanicky

Ricky Stanicky is a 2024 American comedy film directed by Peter Farrelly. The film stars Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, Lex Scott Davis, Anja Savcic, Jeff Ross, William H. Macy, and John Cena. Ricky Stanicky was released in the United States by Amazon MGM Studios via its streaming service Prime Video on March 7, 2024.

During a recent interview, John Cena and Zac Efron talks about their friendship and how they grew closer during the shooting of the film.

During a joint interview with Zac Efron, John Cena got candid about the internet joke that he invisible. They also shared about how both of them got closer while filming Ricky Stanicky. "I've never gone that far,” Cena said. “I started telling everyone many years ago that I was invisible, and now they actually believe me." When you post your interview," Cena added, "they'll say, 'Hey, why is she only talking to Zac and an empty chair?'"

Efron, Cena and their castmates swiftly formed a friendship during filming. "We had a really great time,” Efron said. “This is a particularly efficient group. We were shot out of a rocket in Australia. We all bonded very quickly, and it felt very, very natural.”

Cena said, “In seeing Zac's performance, it took me back to a nostalgic moments in my youth.” "It was incredibly special for me,” Efron added, “to be able to bond with John over that experience and have him come to the premiere, and his seal of approval just meant everything to me.”

Efron said that he felt in awe of Cena while filming Ricky Stanicky, as he watched Cena parody popular songs rewritten with more sexual lyrics.

"When I was reading the script, I was already picturing John in it, and I knew he was going to crush it,” Efron said. “But the level he took it to from the first day surpassed anything I ever dreamt of.”

More about Ricky Stanicky

Ricky Stanicky is the name of an imaginary character invented by three longtime friends, as someone to blame for their misbehavior over the past two decades. When their partners become suspicious and demand to meet Stanicky, they decide to hire a washed-up actor to bring the character to life.

In May 2010, it was reported that James Franco was attached to play the title role in Ricky Stanicky, with the screenplay written by David Occhino and Jason Decker, Jeffrey Bushell, and Summit Entertainment negotiating to finance the film, to be produced by Michael De Luca and John Jacobs. Bushell's script had placed on the 2010 Black List of Best Unproduced Screenplays. In 2012, after Franco moved on from the role, it was briefly considered by Joaquin Phoenix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In April 2013, it was reported that, after considering the role for about a year, Jim Carrey would star in Ricky Stanicky for Summit Entertainment, with Steve Oedekerk directing, Oedekerk rewriting the screenplay with Bushell, and De Luca and Jacobs producin.

In September 2022, it was reported that Peter Farrelly would direct Ricky Stanicky in early 2023, and that he was in talks with Zac Efron and John Cena to star. The screenplay was written by Farrelly, Brian Jarvis, and James L. Freeman, based on an original spec script by Bushell and Oedekerk.

In February 2023, it was reported that Amazon had acquired worldwide rights to the film, which would star Efron, Cena, and Jermaine Fowler.[8] On February 7, 2023, it was reported that William H. Macy, Anja Savcic, Andrew Santino, and Lex Scott Davis had joined the cast. The film is produced by Paul Currie of Footloose Productions, Michael De Luca of Michael De Luca Productions, Thorsten Schumacher of Rocket Science, and John Jacobs of Smart Entertainment.

Ricky Stanicky was released by Amazon MGM Studios through its streaming service Prime Video on March 7, 2024.

