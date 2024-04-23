'It Inspired Me': Challengers Stars Josh O’Connor And Mike Faist Reveals How Boston Marathon Helped Them Film New Movie With Zendaya

In a revealing glimpse into the making of "Challengers," the upcoming film starring Zendaya, co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist opened up during a virtual press conference held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. Their discussion illuminated the profound impact that the city of Boston had on their preparation and performances.

Boston Marathon

During the press conference, O’Connor reflected on the powerful inspiration he drew from the Boston Marathon while filming "Challengers." He recounted how, alongside Faist, he experienced the electrifying atmosphere of the marathon, which prompted him to create a motivational Spotify playlist. Although he didn’t participate in the race, the event left an indelible mark on him, influencing his portrayal of his character in the film. “I didn’t do the Boston Marathon, but I started it because Mike and I went to watch the Boston Marathon while we were shooting ‘Challengers,’” he said. “It inspired me.”

Bonding Through Boston

Faist provided further insight into the bond he and O’Connor forged while filming in Boston. He shared details of their immersive experience, spending weeks exploring the city, running lines, and soaking in its ambiance. Their daily commute became a vital opportunity for connection, allowing them to deepen their understanding of each other and their characters. This camaraderie translated seamlessly into their on-screen dynamic, enhancing the authenticity of their portrayals. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

As anticipation mounts for the release of "Challengers" on April 26, O’Connor and Faist’s reflections offer a compelling glimpse into the symbiotic relationship between actors and their environment. The city of Boston, with its vibrant energy and rich history, played a pivotal role in shaping the performances of the cast. Through their shared experiences and newfound camaraderie, O’Connor and Faist encapsulate the spirit of collaboration that defines the filmmaking process, ensuring that "Challengers" resonates deeply with audiences when it hits theaters.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Luca Guadagnino Talks About Working With Zendaya On Challengers; Says She Brings 'A Sense Of Power'