‘It Is Time To Accept’: Daddy Yankee Announces Divorce From Mireddys González After Over 20 Years Of Marriage

Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, revealed on December 2 that he and his wife, Mireddys González, are getting a divorce after more than two decades of marriage.

The Puerto Rican reggaeton star shared the news with his followers on Instagram Stories, saying that the decision came after months of trying to save their relationship.

“With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life,” Daddy Yankee began his message. “After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, today my lawyers respond to the divorce petition received by Mireddys.”

The couple, who first met in high school, has two grown children together. Despite their long-standing relationship, the separation marks the end of a chapter for the iconic artist and his wife, who was also his manager.

Daddy Yankee’s statement also touched on the difficult nature of the decision and his reliance on faith to navigate this challenging moment. He stated that his faith in Christ had been a constant source of support as he and González worked to overcome their differences.

“This is not an easy time, but I understand that it is part of my life process,” Daddy Yankee shared. “It is time to accept and continue. Protect my stability, my children, and everything built over so many years.”

In the statement, Daddy Yankee showed respect for his wife’s decision and thanked her for their time together. He acknowledged that they had built a beautiful family over the years.

“I am grateful for the time we shared, full of blessings and values, of love and with a beautiful family that will continue to be our priority,” Daddy Yankee wrote.

Their divorce comes as a surprise to many fans, given the couple’s strong public presence over the years, especially with González’s role as Daddy Yankee’s manager. She was influential in his career, serving as CEO of El Cartel Records, and the artist has often referred to her as the boss.

The divorce announcement comes shortly after significant changes in Daddy Yankee’s professional life. In October 2024, it was reported that indie music giant Concord acquired parts of the artist’s music catalog, including rights to popular songs like Con Calma and his collaborations on Despacito and Gasolina. This deal added another layer to his successful career in the global music industry.

