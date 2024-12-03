‘I Felt Stuck’: Zoe Saldana Opens Up About Her Action Movie Roles And How She Moved On From Them

Zoe Saldana is one of the greatest actors in the action or fantasy movie genre. Her time with James Cameron and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe earned her a lot of praise, but on a personal level, the Colombian actress still had a lot to achieve.

While talking to Variety recently, Zoe Saldana stated, “There was a level of exhaustion that I felt because I was always putting up this front of overconfidence.”

Saldana then went on to add that soon she started to “reassess” herself and question if he has been “creating and putting out there” that matches up to a level of confidence.

The From Scratch actress then stated to the outlet that she soon realized that her insecurity held her back, which “was very overwhelming.”

However, her recent role in Emilia Pérez gave her an opportunity to let her spread the wings. Talking to the outlet, Saldana expressed that she is “grateful for the things that I’ve had in my life” and how she climbed the ladder of success.

“But I felt stuck,” Saldana added, also stating that she was taking things for granted.

Talking about her time in action outings and sci-fi movies, the actress from The Adam Project stated that she had entered a cycle of sequel movies, with which she even became “cavalier.”

Zoe Saldana then stated that her “learning abilities” were one of the challenges she had to overcome. “I have dyslexia and anxiety, which prevented me from really going after roles — a whole lot of roles — that I know I could have done,” The Losers actress stated.

Per Saldana, she had hired a line reader for her role in Special Ops: Lioness and had started working on her lines weeks in advance of filming.

Zoe Saldana has been a part of three highest-grossing films of all time. The first is 2009’s Avatar, then 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Moreover, she is also an actress who has four movies that grossed more than $2 billion. Saldana has even been a part of the Star Trek franchise, playing Nyota Uhura.

