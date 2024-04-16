'Very Excited About It': Henry Cavill Announces He Is Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill is going to be a father! The Man of Steel star, 40, confirmed the news of expecting his first baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso during an interview with Access Hollywood on Monday at the New York City premiere of his upcoming film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that,” Cavill said when asked about embracing fatherhood by the media person.

However, before his official announcement, the internet was already buzzing when Natalie was spotted flaunting her baby bump while out and about with her beau. Check out the video below as we unfold more details for you!

Parents-to-be Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso spotted on a date

Cavill and Viscuso, who have been dating for nearly 3 years now, were spotted out and about in NYC on Sunday, April 14. For the date, Natalie wore a fitted black dress, which gave the world the first glimpse of her baby bump and set the internet abuzz. Holding hands with his lady, Cavill looked dapper as always in a blue jacket over a tan-colored tee and blue trousers.

Cavill and Viscuso went Instagram official in April 2021 when they each shared a photo of themselves engaging in a game of chess together to their respective profiles. “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie destroys me at chess,” Cavill wrote back then. Viscuso, at her end, teased her boyfriend in her own caption, writing, “Teaching my dear Henry how to play chess…or…maybe he let me win?”

Following that, the duo made their red carpet debut in NYC in October 2022 for the premiere of Cavill’s Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2.

Henry Cavill on the work front is busy promoting his upcoming movie — The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the movie is a fictional retelling of Operation Postmaster, a 1941-42 raid on German and Italian ships off the coast of West Africa. The operation was carried out by a commando unit formed by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the Special Ops Executive.

In the film based on a novel by Damien Lewis, Henry Cavill plays Major Gus March-Phillips, who leads his team of misfits to fight the Nazis with ungentlemanly war tactics. The film hits cinemas globally on April 19.

