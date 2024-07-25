'It Was A Hard Pill To Swallow': Kathy Hilton Talks About Helping Sister Kyle Richards Calm Down Post Mauricio Umansky’s Kissing Scandal

Kathy Hilton recently shared that she had to help her half-sister Kyle Richards calm down after photos surfaced of Kyle's estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, kissing another woman.

Speaking to Page Six at Sutton Stracke’s fashion show in Los Angeles, Hilton explained that the situation was difficult for Richards to see.

Kathy Hilton shares she had to help Kyle Richards post Mauricio Umansky's kiss scandal

Kathy Hilton told the outlet, “I think it was a hard pill to swallow seeing it, “So what I’m trying to do is just kind of calm her down a little bit. ‘You know this was bound to happen. You’ve been separated.'”

hards, 55, had previously mentioned that Umansky, 54, could live his life freely during their split. The photos, which show Umansky with model and actress Nikita Kahn, 33, at Mykonos Airport, seemed to upset Richards.

She removed the word "wife" from her Instagram bio, which now reads, "Mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, RHOBH, CAA." Additionally, she dropped Umansky from her Instagram name earlier in May, almost a year after announcing their separation after 27 years of marriage.

While Umansky has been seen with various women since the split, Richards has grown close to country singer Morgan Wade. Despite rumors of a romantic relationship, Richards has consistently denied them, stating they are just friends.

Advertisement

Mauricio Umansky was reportedly seen hugging and kissing a blonde women

Earlier it was reported that Kyle Richards' estranged husband Mauricio Umansky was seen kissing a mystery woman in Mykonos, Greece reported TMZ.

As per the papped images, the real estate mogul arrived in Greece and was photographed hugging and kissing a blonde woman in a sheer cover-up over a bikini at the airport.

The way they embraced suggests they might be more than just friends per the outlet. This public display of affection comes just over a year after Umansky and Richards announced their separation after more than 20 years of marriage. It’s the first time Umansky has been seen being so publicly affectionate since the split.

Who is Mauricio Umansky's new fling, Nikita Kahn?

DeuxMoi later identified the mystery woman to be Nikita Kahn, who is 33 years 33-year-old model from Ukraine. She graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics.

Advertisement

Nikita had her first acting role in the 2011 film Catch 44, starring Bruce Willis, and will appear in the upcoming movie Crescent City with Alec Baldwin. She has modeled for magazines like InStyle Greece and GENZO and has attended high fashion events such as the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week and the 2024 Fashion LA Awards.

ALSO READ: Mom-To-Be Hailey Bieber Reveals She Is No Longer 'Super Close' With Her Family: 'I'm Very Independent'