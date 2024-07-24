Mom-To-Be Hailey Bieber Reveals She Is No Longer 'Super Close' With Her Family: 'I'm Very Independent'

Amid her pregnancy, Hailey Bieber has been honest about the journey by sharing about it on her social media. After announcing her pregnancy, Hailey gave her first interview touching up on various topics during which she spoke about how her current bond is with her family. Read ahead to know what the model had to say.

Hailey Bieber on her bond with her family

In W magazine's cover story published on July 23 (Tuesday), Hailey shared that she is “independent” and has created her own family.

She said, “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

The model hails from the Baldwin family which had many notable celebrity members including her father Stephen, her uncle Alec, and her sister Alaia.

She said to the publication that when she reflects on her childhood and how she grew up, she has very beautiful and fond memories.

Although she belongs to a famous family, she has lived a “fairly normal childhood.” She added, “Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different.”

Hailey Bieber on receiving hateful comments

Advertisement

During her interview with the magazine, the Rhode founder shared that people have made her feel bad about her relationship since day one. She revealed that she goes to therapy to “compartmentalize” the negativity.

She that it’s like people don't want to believe that they are content. The model shared that she used to act like it hurts less and has tried to think that one gets used to it at a certain point about what is going to be said and this is how people will be.

She expressed that she realized that it does not get any less. She also started in the initial stage of her pregnancy, it was very much “emotional” for her.

The model shared that she loved this human a lot and how can she bring someone into all this. The Rhode founder added that she is trying to “soak” in these days of it just being her husband Justin, and herself alone.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘They Are Officially Lifers’: Kim Kardashian Says She Has Never Seen A Therapist Due to Her Supportive Girl Gang