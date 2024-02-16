Will Kyle Richards Make A Comeback On The Real Housewives? Here's What She Says

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards might be putting her acting chops to good use. After a challenging season, with no siblings to distract the cast, all eyes have been on her. As everyone already knows Kyle and Mauricio Umansky are having marriage issues. Richards also introduced a new friend this season, leading everyone to think she had possibly made a lifestyle change. Now the RHOBH OG is teasing a leave. However, she does this every year.

Will Kylie Richards make a comeback on the RHOBH?

Most Real Housewives stars perform a "I might not return" dance to entice viewers and and to encourage them to beg the stars fora return. However, with Kyle Richards, she might potentially need a break for real reasons. After a season without her sisters' support, Richards struggled and had a few storylines, but didn't endear herself to viewers. The audience was uncertain if the public opinion would favor a sympathy edit for her.

Now she’s saying, on schedule, it might be time for a pause. “Each year I say, ‘I don’t know. Never say never,’ and all that,” Kyle began. “But, I honestly just don’t know yet. I don’t know where my life is going to be at in a week or two. I don’t know what it’s going to be like when the cameras go up again, where my life is going to be at and what I’m comfortable with.”

Richards added, “It feels like everybody wants to know and that they feel they are entitled to every detail of my life. Because I have been showing my life and sharing my life with everybody for 13 years. It’s not that I’m lying or withholding, I’m figuring it out still.”

Richards had her deepest darkest secret exposed on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. Kathy Hilton left after being accused of an alleged crazy racist meltdown. Richards also lost a friendship after accusing a grieving Lisa Vanderpump of lying.

“I don’t have answers. They think I’m teasing them, dragging it out, I’m going this for ratings. I’m figuring it out right now and we are figuring it out as a couple and I’m figuring out what I need myself. And when I know and we know where our life is going next, you’re gonna know,” Richards shared.

What is the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is an American reality television series, broadcast on Bravo since October 14, 2010. It focuses on the personal and professional lives of women in or near Beverly Hills, California, and has aired twelve seasons. The success of the show has resulted in two spin-offs: Vanderpump Rules and Vanderpump Dogs featuring cast member Lisa Vanderpump.

The first season of the reality show, which premiered on October 14, 2010, and ended on February 15, 2011, featured Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards and Kyle Richards, and Lisa Vanderpump, winning Best Reality Series at the 2011 Critics Choice Awards. The second season began on September 5, 2011, with all six housewives returning as main cast members. Brandi Glanville and Dana Wilkey were introduced in recurring roles. The season was re-edited after Russell Armstrong's suicide, and Grammer announced her departure in February 2012, citing personal reasons.

The third season of the show premiered on November 5, 2012, with Glanville joining the main cast and Yolanda Foster as a new housewife. Marisa Zanuck and Faye Resnick became recurring cast members, and Grammer announced her return as a friend of the housewives. Maloof did not attend the season reunion special, and Armstrong announced her departure after the season ended on April 8, 2013. The fourth season introduced Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud as main cast members, but Grammer, Resnick, and Zanuck left the series before its announcement.

The fifth season of The Real Housewives premiered on November 18, 2014, featuring all remaining housewives from season four. Two new housewives, Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson, joined the main cast. The season ended on April 21, 2015, with no return from Brandi Glanville or Kim Richards. The sixth season, aired on December 1, 2015, with two new housewives, Erika Jayne and Kathryn Edwards, and guest appearances from Maloof, Grammer, Armstrong, Glanville, and Richards.

The seventh season, aired on December 6, 2016, with Dorit Kemsley joining the main cast and Eden Sassoon joining as a recurring cast member. Davidson left the series on April 25, 2017, and Sassoon was not invited back. The eighth season, aired on December 19, 2017, with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave joining the main cast and Camille Meyer returning as a recurring role.

The ninth season of The Housewives premiered on February 12, 2019, featuring all six cast members from the previous season, with Denise Richards joining the cast. Grammer Meyer returned as a friend of the housewives, and Kim Richards, Glanville, and Resnick appeared as guests. Denise Richards announced her departure after the tenth season, while Mellencamp Arroyave was dismissed from the cast.

Crystal Kung Minkoff joined the main cast in the eleventh season, while Kathy Hilton formally joined the cast as a "friend of the housewives." Former housewife Mellencamp Arroyave also made a guest appearance. The twelfth season premiered on May 11, 2022, with the entire cast returning. Rinna and Jenkins announced their exits in January 2023, and Hilton announced her departure in June 2023.

The thirteenth season of the show, which premiered on October 25, 2023, saw the return of six housewives from the twelfth season, Annemarie Wiley as a housewife, guest appearances by former cast members Kim Richards, Grammer, Resnick, Denise Richards, and Mellencamp Arroyave.

