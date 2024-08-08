'It Was A Mutual Decision’: Musician Lewis Capaldi And Ellie MacDowall Put End To Their Relationship, CLAIMS Source

Musician Lewis Capaldi and actress Ellie MacDowall's romance was always kept private by the couple themselves when they were seeing each other. However, it appears that the pair has allegedly parted ways after staying in a long-distance relationship.

According to The Sun’s report, an insider told the publication, “Lewis and Ellie had some long conversations and decided it was best for them to end things. It was a mutual decision. They are still friends and have been talking, so all is not lost.” The source further told the outlet that it has been hard for them to see each other as the musician lives in London and the actress stays in Edinburgh. The insider continued saying that the couple had a “wonderful time together. It just wasn’t to be.”

As per Ok! Magazine, both Lewis and Ellie, who had managed to stay low about their relationship, first confirmed about being together in 2023. They were seen together a few times, including during the BRITS after-party.

Ellie, who is known for Jennifer Grant's portrayal in the ITV series titled Archie, was said to be there for the singer and was described as his “rock” when he decided to take a break in 2023.

According to The Sun, Capadi ended his hiatus from music and made a return to his work in June. The musician is working on his new songs and spent time penning down with brothers Riley and Connor McDonough.

They have also contributed to writing Legend’s Wonder Woman track and Mimi Webbs's Red Flags song. Apart from that, they have also collaborated with Jason Derulo, Anne- Marie and Benson Boone.

Capaldi’s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent album, released last year, was liked by many people. This has majorly helped him garner a wide fanbase. It features tracks including Pointless, Wish You The Best, Forget Me, and many more.

His song titled, Love The Hell Out Of You soundtrack is featured in Blake Lively’s new film, It Ends With Us. This track is also featured in the musician’s aforementioned album.

The movie also features soundtracks by other artists, including Cherry by Lana Del Rey, Skinny Love by Birdy, Tow’rs Girl In Calico by Rhye Hymn, Everybody Needs A Friend by Chyvonne Scott, With Arms Wide Open by Creed, and many other soundtracks.

