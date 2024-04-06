'It Was Exaggerated': Shakira Feels She Used To 'Overdo' The Yodel In Her Voice

Shakira is very vocal about the things she does not like about her older music. In a recent episode of Hot Ones by First We Feast, she talked about how much she thinks she has evolved as a singer and a performer over the years and mentioned some of the things she does not like about her older music.

Shakira opened up about parts of her older music she does not like

When the host of Hot Ones, Sean Evans, asked Shakira what some of the things in her older music were, the singer felt a bit cringe and responded, “So many things.” She said, "I think I used to overdo the cries in my voice.” She broke into a yodel to show what she meant and laughed afterward. The Waka Waka singer also added, "I think it was exaggerated. A little baroque. You know? Too much Shakira.”

After that, the Latin pop icon added that her voice sounds a lot stronger nowadays and that she thinks it’s due to her becoming a mother. "I noticed that after my pregnancies, my voice got thicker, more rounded, more full," the Grammy winner explained. She then added, “Also, my choices are more my chore. I have evolved as a woman, as a person, my intellect has evolved."

Shakira has also talked about growing as an artist before

Sean Evans of Hot Ones cleared up that the reason why he asked Shakira this question was because the popstar recently appeared on an Apple Music 1 interview with Zane Lowe, where she jokingly commented that her music “used to suck.”

In the same interview, Shakira, who shares her sons Milan and Sasha with her ex Gerard Piqué, said, "I feel that my voice keeps changing over the years, and I tell my (sons) that. I sometimes listen to some music of mine with them. Not on purpose, but it just happens, you know, maybe some a song, some comes out on the playlist or on the radio or whatever."

She also said that even though she knows that many of her fans love her early works, she thinks she has grown much more as an artist now. "I say, 'I used to suck. But, I think I've evolved.’ I like myself much better now as an artist, but that's only me,” she clarified. Her newest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, featuring artists like Ozuna, Karol G, and Rauw Alejandro, is a testimony to her growth as a musician.

