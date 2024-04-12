Is Shakira 'Casually' Dating Emily In Paris Star Lucien Laviscount? Sources Say, 'He's Very Into Her'

Since Shakira and Lucien Laviscount were seen together in her music video, fans have been trying to debunk their dating rumors. However, a few sources have come forward to help these fans end their search.

Read on to know exactly how the Hips Don't Lie singer and the star from Emily in Paris feel about each other.

Are Shakira and Lucien Lavinscount dating?

It was just a few weeks ago that Shakira launched her latest music video for the song Punteria. The music video of this track, which is part of her latest album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, shows a few romantic scenes taking place between the Whenever, Wherever singer and Lucien Lavinscount.

And that might just not be the only time they were into each other; in fact, the Emily in Paris star seems to be Shakira’s love interest in real life too.

US Weekly had reported the words of a few insiders, who stated, “She’s casually seeing him.”

As per the magazine's source, “the chemistry started” between the two when they were together on the set of her latest music video. The source also stated that Shakira was “pleasantly surprised by how charming and funny he was.”

However, the magazine has also reported that the two aren't currently looking for anything serious yet.

A second insider has said that Shakira seems “happy” with the current relationship between the two, while a third one has stated, “Shakira and Lucien have a light playful thing going on—and he’s very into her.”

Shakira's latest album

Shakira just made a strong comeback with her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran which launched on March 22, 2024. The music of the track Puntería was too launched around the same date that portrayed Lavinscount as the Columbian singer’s love interest.

The album has a few more amazing songs like Nassau, TGQ, Ultima, and more that remind you of the nostalgic days when you heard Shakira’s voice all day.

One can see the British actor playing the role of a centaur who also has toned abs and horse hoofs. The two stars are also shown to share a steamy scene in the same video.

After the launch, Shakira and Laviscount were also seen together in New York City on March 26.

Shakira is finally seen to be happy with someone else after her tragic split with Gerard Piqué, about which the second source has stated, “But she’s moved on and is feeling better than ever.”

The Chantaje singer shared an 11-year relationship with Piqué; however, it all ended in June 2022.

