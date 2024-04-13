Shakira Surprises Coachella Crowd, Announces World Tour In Support Of Latest Album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Coachella’s first weekend promised surprises and delivered them, especially with Shakira’s impromptu announcement during Bizarrap’s evening set on Friday.

The spirited DJ’s Coachella gig on day one of the desert festival became the highlight of the evening when he was joined on stage by the Hips Don’t Lie singer about half an hour into his performance.

Silently appearing behind Bizarrap in a fiery red-orange dress, Shakira performed their hits La Fuerte and Bzrp Sessions, Vol 53 before dropping the bombshell announcement of her upcoming musical tour.

Shakira announces world tour in support of her latest album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

The Sahara Stage went silent for a moment as Shakira spoke with the audience in Spanish and English, announcing her forthcoming tour while simultaneously revealing the meaning behind the message, La loba se viene (the wolf is coming), that she had teased earlier in the day on Instagram.

As she announced her first musical tour in over five years, the message appeared once again on the screen behind the stage, along with the text, the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

“Finally we’re going on tour — starting here, in November!” the songstress shouted. “Starting here, this November, in this city! Can't wait!”

Shakira’s eponymous album, her first since 2017, was released on March 22 and features collaborative tracks with Cardi B, Rauw Alejandro, Tiesto, and more.

Despite earlier reports stating that Shakira’s team attempted to secure a headlining slot at this year's Coachella without success, we can at the very least appreciate Bizarrap for extending an invitation to the Latin queen of pop.

Bizarrap's set was a resounding success at Coachella — Here’s how he entertained the audience

The celebrated DJ’s Coachella set kicked off with one of the songs that made him an internet sensation in 2020: Nathy Peluso: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36, followed by back-to-back upbeat tracks like L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38, Ptazeta: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 45, Eladio Carrion: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 40, Villano Antillanl: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52, and more. The artist’s one-hour show was further pumped with vibrant and futuristic visuals and lights that danced along his every track and beat.

Towards the end, the Argentinean DJ thanked the Indio Festival crowd for their support, saying, “Thank you all so much for being here with me. It is the first time we are here at Coachella and to be here with my flag, my flag of Argentina, for me is an honor and I am very excited.”

Coachella will continue through Friday night with a final performance from headlining artist, Lana Del Rey. The festive weekend will continue on Saturday and Sunday as well with headliners, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat.

