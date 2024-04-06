Shakira is today's generation's pop icon. The talented artist needs no introduction. She is easily one of the most popular and recognizable artists today. There is no denying that people worldwide have listened to at least one of her songs at some point in their lives. With beats like Hips Don't Lie and Wherever, Whenever, she is one of the highest-selling artists.

While fans worldwide have their own theories and take on her musical craft, this is the first time the singer has shared her take on her own discography. In the recent episode of First We Feast, We Feast's Hot Ones, Shakira opened up about how she found her old music a bit cringe-worthy.

ALSO READ: Shakira Reveals Her Sons 'Hated' Barbie; Reviews Margot Robbie Starrer And Discusses Female Empowerment

Shakira reveals her take on her old music

Shakira's hips don't lie, and neither does her ability to provide sizzling takes on her own songs! The 47-year-old Colombian artist spoke on a recent edition of First We Feast's Hot Ones and discussed what she now finds cringe-worthy about her older work. Although the singer boldly stated that she has evolved as a performer over the years, she also revealed that she believes she used to overdo her distinctive yodel on early tunes.

Advertisement

Shakira discussed her voice approach when host Sean Evans questioned what makes her cringe or wince when she listens to her older albums. To which she responded, "So many things. I think I used to overdo the cries in my voice."

The She Wolf singer added, temporarily breaking into a yodel and chuckling at herself. "I think it was exaggerated. A little baroque. You know? Too much, Shakira."

The singer then revealed how her voice has changed since having kids. She admitted that her voice has grown to become much thicker and more rounded. She also said that her choices have changed as she has now evolved as a woman.

Shakira's latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No LIoran

Shakira released her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, on March 22. The project includes popular songs like Te Felicito with Rauw Alejandro, Monotonía with Ozuna, Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 with Bizarrap, and TQG with Karol G, among others.

According to a press release, the album captures the singer-songwriter's resilience and strength and music's power to turn the toughest experiences into precious moments. The Colombian superstar's first Spanish-language album in nearly two decades is a brutally honest look at her split, full of revenge and still-got-it appeal. Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first album recorded almost entirely in Spanish since 2005, represents a purposeful and fitting return to her roots.

Meanwhile, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is not only the star's first album in seven years, following 2017's El Dorado, but it also comes after her 2022 split from her longtime companion, Gerard Piqué.

ALSO READ: ‘I Am Disappointed In This Take’: Fans Drag Shakira Over Her Viral ‘Hated It’ Comment On Barbie; Deets Inside