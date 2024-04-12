Shawn Levy is a marvelous director of this generation. Over the years, he has produced some of the best movies and series, like Night at the Museum and the all-time hit series Stranger Things. Levy has been particularly in the news for his upcoming directorial featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. While Deadpool 3 is a much anticipated film this year, it has also been most talked about for another reason, and that is, does musical legend Taylor Swift have a part in it? A question only Levy can answer while he continues to keep the update regarding Swift’s debut underwraps, here’s what he had to say about it. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shawn Levy opened up about Taylor Swift’s MCU debut.

Shawn Levy talks about Taylor Swift’s part in Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy has not revealed whether Taylor Swift will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in his upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine. At the 2024 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Award, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she spoke about speculations regarding Taylor Swift’s part in an upcoming film.

ET pressed the Director of the Year Award winner on the subject, but he continued to dodge the question of Swift's involvement or lack thereof in the film. The 55-year-old director said, "That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview; I'm going to literally walk about the frame and save myself; otherwise, Ryan's taking a hit on me."

Speculation about the Karma singer has long circulated because of her close relationship with Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, but curiosity grew when Levy supported Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during a game in October.

When did rumors regarding Taylor Swift’s role in Deadpool 3 start to go around?

Taylor Swift's portrayal of Dazzler has been a much anticipated event in the MCU, and it appears that fans may finally get their wish in the upcoming Deadpool 3. The notion of the punk-rock superhero fits perfectly with Swift's own style, and Ryan Reynolds' declared wish to have her on set in 2022 has fanned these suspicions even further. According to several sources, Swift could make a cameo appearance in the film. Enthusiastic fans are waiting for word that Taylor Swift will play Dazzler in Deadpool 3.

Back in 2023, these rumors started to go around after Shawn Levy attended the football game with Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Blake Lively. As for evidence in favor of the Swifties, there are numerous strong hints that Swift, who is set to release her highly anticipated 11th studio album later this month, may join the MCU in the Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led production.

Fans discovered in September 2022 that the teaser Reynolds and Jackman used to publicize the picture was shot in the same house as Swift's All Too Well: The Short Picture. Swift's name soon danced or dazzled across headlines, predicting that she might play the comic book heroine. Although it still remains unclear whether the Love Story hitmaker would be a part of the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.

