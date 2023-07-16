Wolverine movies: How to Watch the Wolverine Movies in Chronological and Release Order

Watching Hugh Jackman's iconic portrayal of Wolverine, the fierce and ageless mutant, is an incredible journey spanning two decades. He brought the character to life in the X-Men movies and endured the physical demands of the role. But the story of Wolverine is more than just a testament to a talented actor; it delves into the depths of suffering as loved ones age and fade away while he slowly succumbs to a lethal poison within his own body. Brace yourself for an exhilarating ride as we explore the various ways you can experience this remarkable tale.

To fully immerse yourself in the Wolverine saga, here's a simplified guide on how to watch all of Hugh Jackman's important appearances as Wolverine. The list is arranged chronologically and based on the release dates of the films.

Wolverine Movies in Order of Release:

X-Men - July 14, 2000

X2: X-Men United - May 2, 2003

X-Men: The Last Stand - May 26, 2006

X-Men Origins: Wolverine - May 1, 2009

X-Men: First Class - May 25, 2011

The Wolverine - July 26, 2013

X-Men: Days of Future Past - May 23, 2014

X-Men: Apocalypse - May 9, 2016

Logan - March 3, 2017

Deadpool 3 - November 8, 2024

Wolverine Movies in Chronological Order

1. X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber, Ryan Reynolds, Danny Huston, Will.i.am

Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber, Ryan Reynolds, Danny Huston, Will.i.am Director: Gavin Hood

Gavin Hood Writer: David Benioff and Skip Woods

David Benioff and Skip Woods Run time: 1h 47m

1h 47m Year of release: 2009

2009 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 6.5/10

"X-Men Origins: Wolverine" is a movie that tells the backstory of a man named James Howlett, who later became known as Wolverine. The film shows how he discovered his natural claws made of bone and his childhood with his brother Victor, also known as Sabretooth. It also reveals how Colonel Stryker formed the Weapon X strike team, which consisted of mutants. Unfortunately, the team later became involved in dangerous experiments that James was forced to endure. These painful experiments, along with a falling-out with his brother, forever changed James's life. While some parts of this movie are referred to in other films, it's unclear if the entire story is considered canon.





2. X-Men: First Class

Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure Star Cast: James McAvoy, Laurence Belcher, Michael Fassbender, Bill Milner, Kevin Bacon, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Beth Goddard.

James McAvoy, Laurence Belcher, Michael Fassbender, Bill Milner, Kevin Bacon, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Beth Goddard. Director: Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn Writer: Jeff Parker

Jeff Parker Run time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Year of release: 2011

2011 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.7/10

In the 1960s, Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr, who would later become Professor X and Magneto, are shown walking together and working together peacefully. They face various battles and challenges that shape their destinies. These X-Men are unlike any we've seen before. Their journey leads them to a different version of the Cuban Missile Crisis, which has a profound impact on the newly-formed X-Men. During this time, James Howlett, also known as Logan and a World War II veteran, makes a brief appearance. When Charles and Erik try to recruit him, Logan rudely tells them to go away, as he often does.

In the movie X-Men: Days of Future Past, there are two groups of famous X-Men actors, and Logan is the connection between them. In the future, we learn that Kitty Pryde, played by Elliot Page, has the ability to send anyone back in time. However, only Logan, with his incredible healing power and ability to withstand pain, can go far back in time to fix history and save the present. Professor X realizes that capturing Mystique, played by Jennifer Lawrence, and taking her blood is the key to changing the course of history. So, Logan travels to the 1970s and tries to convince Mystique to abandon her mission. If he fails, both teams of X-Men are in serious trouble.





4. X-Men: Apocalypse

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: James McAvoy, Laurence Belcher, Michael Fassbender, Bill Milner, Kevin Bacon, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Beth Goddard.

James McAvoy, Laurence Belcher, Michael Fassbender, Bill Milner, Kevin Bacon, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Beth Goddard. Director: Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer Writer: Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer Run time: 2h 24m

2h 24m Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.8/10

This movie presents a different side of Wolverine. It takes place in the 1980s, where Wolverine is still under the control of Colonel Stryker. Professor X tries to form a team of young mutants to battle the ancient mutant Apocalypse. They unintentionally use a feral version of Wolverine to eliminate any organized resistance in an incredible action scene. Jean Grey, played by Sophie Turner, is the only one capable of stopping his rampage. She tries to heal his mind and bring stability to him, at least temporarily.

5. X-Men

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen, James Marsden

Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen, James Marsden Director: Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer Writer: Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer Run time: 1h 44m

1h 44m Year of release: 2000

2000 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.3/10

This movie is the first in a series, serving as an introduction for newcomers. It tells the story of Logan, who is recruited later in life and becomes the main character. He is taken to Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters where he forms a close bond with Rogue, a young mutant with the ability to absorb powers. As the movie progresses, Logan discovers reasons to stay and connect with others, despite his troubled and forgotten past.





After Nightcrawler's failed attempt to kill the President, a wave of anti-mutant movements stirs up Colonel Stryker, who launches government operations against all mutants. Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters is targeted, and Logan steps up as a leader to safeguard the young students, drawing upon his extensive experience. Meanwhile, Logan is gradually unraveling the mysteries of his forgotten past, with plenty of intense moments as his claws come out.





7. X-Men: The Last Stand

Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure Star Cast: Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, Ian McKellen

Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, Ian McKellen Director: Brett Ratner

Brett Ratner Writer: Brett Ratner

Brett Ratner Run time: 1h 44m

1h 44m Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.4/10

This movie explores the concept of some people wanting to get rid of their mutant abilities. It brings back Jean Grey, who had previously helped Logan regain his memories. However, Jean's death and resurrection have changed her dramatically. This puts a strain on Logan's relationship with Jean, especially when Magneto violently opposes the idea of mutants seeking a cure. The X-Men once again find themselves facing a powerful force that they don't fully comprehend, while different mutant groups work against them.

8. The Wolverine

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Hugh Jackman,Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, Hiroyuki Sanada, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Brian Tee, Hal Yamanouchi, Will Yun Lee.

Hugh Jackman,Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, Hiroyuki Sanada, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Brian Tee, Hal Yamanouchi, Will Yun Lee. Director: James Mangold

James Mangold Writer: James Mangold

James Mangold Run time: 2h 6m

2h 6m Year of release: 2013

2013 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.4/10

In the second part of the Logan trilogy, our troubled mutant travels to Japan to confront his haunting past. Unexpectedly, Logan's ability to heal quickly starts to slow down, making him feel more human than ever before. As he tries to reconnect with a soldier he saved during World War II, Logan finds himself caught up in modern-day Japan, filled with dangerous mobsters, skilled samurai, and incredible weapons that could potentially end his life for good.





Logan is an exceptional movie that focuses on Wolverine and takes place in a future where most of the powerful mutants have died. The story revolves around an ageing Logan and Professor X, who meets a young mutant with similarities to Logan. Through their interactions, we witness Logan's struggle with the burden of his painful immortality.







10. Deadpool 3

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Matthew Macfadyen, Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Matthew Macfadyen, Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman Director: Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy Writer: Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy Run time: 2h 17m

2h 17m Year of release: 2024

2024 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: NA

Fans were resigned to the idea that Hugh Jackman wouldn't play Wolverine again after the movie Logan. But it turns out we were wrong. Wolverine will be in Deadpool 3, as revealed by Ryan Reynolds in an exciting video. This could be a different version of the character since Deadpool 3 is part of the MCU. It's unclear if it's a new Wolverine or the same one from a different time. Either way, it looks like Deadpool and Wolverine will have a great partnership.

