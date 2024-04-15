'It’s A Different Thing': Director Shawn Levy Explains Why Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Deadpool And Wolverine Is Not Titled Deadpool 3

CinemaCon brought forth some of the greatest movie announcements. And as similar to the good old days when Marvel took the whole attention of almost every event, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starter Deadpool & Wolverine became one of the most talked about movies, with director Shawn Levy spilling a few beans.

Since the time Disney acquired its rights to its stuck superheroes at FOX, and the release of the first trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine, fans have been unable to hold their excitement.

To talk more about it, at the recently held event in Las Vegas, director Shawn Levy shed light on why Deadpool & Wolverine is not titled Deadpool 3.

Shawn Levy about Deadpool & Wolverine

Although the film is bringing back most of its old cast, along with Hugh Jackman reprising his most beloved and appreciated role of Wolverine, the third installment of Deadpool isn’t named Deadpool 3.

This has been a topic of intrigue, for the fanatics of Marvel, as the first two installments were simply called Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

"As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles."

“It also gave me an opportunity. It’s the third Deadpool movie, but it’s not Deadpool 3. It’s a different thing that’s very much Deadpool and Wolverine. And it’s not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure,” he continued while talking at CinemaCon.

Deadpool & Wolverine at CinemaCon

The only Marvel Studios movie released this year was among the other great announcements at the CinemaCon.

It wasn't just the filmmaker divulging the details of the movie, in fact, the event even saw a new trailer, which revealed a lot of new and shocking stuff. Reportedly, one of which was Thor’s cameo.

With that, Shawn Levy had even stated in his interview that the movie is “going to be gnarly,” further adding, “it’s gonna be funny.”

As per his words, while making Deadpool & Wolverine, his main goal was that he “wanted to build a great time at the theater for audiences.”

Levy further added, “I wouldn’t say that there were any big surprises, but you feel where the pace wants to tighten, you feel where you can afford to slow down and have a deeper, more durable character moment.”

Deadpool & Wolverine will bring back Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in their most comic-accurate roles. With them, the movie will even bring Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, along with the mighty Colossus.

This Marvel Studio film will be released on July 26, 2024.

