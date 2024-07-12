It Was Hard to Organize a Lunch...': Melrose Place Alums Team Up to Come Back With a Watch Along Podcast

More than three decades after its debut, Melrose Place continues to fascinate its fans with its drama-filled plots and steamy romances. Now, the three original stars of the show—Courtney Thorne-Smith, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga—are reuniting through a new podcast to revisit the iconic series.The podcast Still The Place, produced by iHeartPodcasts, promises to take the audience on a nostalgic journey, episode by episode.

Melrose Place's Stars Reunite for New Podcast

Starring Courtney Thorne-Smith, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga, known for their roles in Melrose Place as Alison Parker, Sydney Andrews, and Jo Reynolds, respectively, the podcast will share their behind-the-scenes narratives and reflections.

According to Zuniga, who spoke with People magazine, the podcast became the perfect reason for the trio to reunite. "It was hard to organize a lunch, so we created a podcast where we could get together," Thorne-Smith added. “All the stars aligned.”

For Leighton, who hadn’t revisited much of Melrose Place since its original airing, diving back into the series has been a pleasant experience. She added, “We have the fun of having a show in the nineties, which was such an influential decade anyway, and so we’re watching it, talking about it, and reminiscing about how much hairspray there was and the outfits.”

Still The Place isn’t just about nostalgia; it's also an opportunity for the actresses to assess how the show holds up over 30 years later. Thorne-Smith describes Melrose Place as a compelling time capsule, highlighting its portrayal of strong female characters and its handling of societal issues like LGBTQ+ representation and mental wellness, which reflected America in the 1990s.

“We’re going to have lots of opportunities to look at stuff and go, ‘That would never fly today,’” Thorne-Smith commented. “I’ve watched movies from the eighties and nineties and I’m just horrified now because I think our perspective has changed."

When the original series was screened from 1992 to 1999, Melrose Place not only entertained its audience but also promoted close bonds among its cast members. Zuniga recalled the camaraderie on set, where they usually gathered for lunch and spent downtime together in the production office. “We were family,” she affectionately remembered.

While Still The Place will undoubtedly please longtime fans of Melrose Place, there’s also excitement building for an upcoming revival of the series. CBS is currently developing a reboot and proposing it to networks and streaming platforms. Zuniga, Leighton, and Heather Locklear, who played Amanda Woodward, are confirmed to be returning to the show.

Jack Wagner, who depicted Dr. Peter Burns, hinted at making an appearance, saying he’s open to the idea. Thorne-Smith expressed her eagerness to renew her role as well, stating, “I would consider hanging out and playing with these guys anywhere, anytime. I adore them.”

Melrose Place Reboot Teased Amid Podcast Launch

Information about the reboot is still scarce, but Laura Leighton stated that the new show is being developed with everyone in mind, hinting at the original cast. “We would be so thrilled if a reboot could happen. It would be a dream to reconnect with everybody,” she continued.

For all the fans eager to embark on a nostalgic journey, Still the Place is now available for streaming on iHeartPodcasts and several other podcast platforms. Whether reliving the drama of Melrose Place or anticipating its modern-day return, this podcast promises to be a treat for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

