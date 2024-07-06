'It Was Just The Right Timing...': Lara Flynn Boyle Recalls Her FIRST Meeting With Husband Donald Ray Thomas

Lara Flynn Boyle recently revealed how she met her husband, Donald Ray Thomas, with whom she has been married since 18 December 2006. Boyle is one of the most successful actresses of her generation. After her last appearance in the 2020 film Death in Texas, the actress is back on the screen, as she starred as Linda in her latest comedy-drama Mother, Couch.

The actress has been with Thomas (who is a real estate developer and investor) for 18 years. However, before she met him, she reportedly dated several A-list actors in the film industry, including legendary star Jack Nicholson.



Lara Flynn Boyle recalls her first meeting with her husband, Donald Ray Thomas

In a recent interview with People magazine, the Men in Black II actress opened up about her first meeting with her husband, Donald Ray Thomas. The outlet noted that Lara Flynn Boyle revealed that after Jack Nicholson (whom she dated in the late 1990s), she never dated another Hollywood actor, saying, “I left with a bang when it came to actors," noting that then she decided that she was "done" with that part of her life.

She then revealed how she initially met Thomas. Boyle said that they ran into each other at a "mutual" friend's party, and then they were together that night and have been together ever since. The actress even recalled how she and her husband found each other's sense of humor appealing and laughed at each other's jokes.

The couple were ready to commit to a "serious relationship" when they got together, as Boyle explained that maturity and readiness played a big part in her relationships. She said she feels "fortunate" to have met many "kind and gentlemen" men in her life, as she enjoyed her time with them, saying that she has had a "blast."

The 54-year-old veteran actress continued, "I have just met wonderful men to have time with and to learn with and grow with. It was just the right timing," adding, “A lot of it is kismet when it's meant to be, at the right time."

Lara Flynn Boyle on whether she’s still in touch with Jack Nicholson

Lara Flynn Boyle, who reportedly dated Jack Nicholson for a few years before she met her husband, Donald Ray Thomas, told the outlet that she still keeps in "touch," with the legendary actor adding, “We’re not hanging out.”

Boyle said that Nicholson was a "huge part" of her life, saying, "That is seven years of great times; it's seven years of wonderful.” According to the outlet, they were together from 1999 to 2001. In 2006, they were seen on vacation in St. Tropez, months before she met and married her now-husband Thomas.