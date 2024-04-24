'It Was Magical': Jennifer Garner And Christa Belle Share Their Favorite 13 Going On 30 Memories As Film Turns 20

The 13 Going on 30 actors Jennifer Garner and Christa Belle shared what it had been like to shoot this classic rom-com. While speaking to PEOPLE magazine as it marks 20 years since it first hit the theatres, Garner, now 52, said that her experience playing Jenna Rink, a teenager in the late 80s who magically wakes up as a 30-year-old fashion editor in 2004.

What are Jennifer Garner and Christa Belle's favorite moments from the film?

Christa Belle, who starred as younger Jenna Rink in the late 1980s, said the film would be remembered as a rom-com classic and “a cinematic love letter to the power of manifestation.” When asked about a scene she remembers the most from this Gary Winick-directed rom-com, she reveals that the flash mob Thriller dance scene is her favorite.

Belle, 32, celebrated her 30th birthday by sporting Rink's most iconic dress on screen, designed by Versace. The costume has also become a popular Halloween choice for many women, including pop star Ariana Grande, who is also a super fan of the film. All this indicates Jenna Rink's character as a timeless on-screen portrayal, in line with the film's "enduring resonance," as Belle said.

Garner said that any scene shared with her costars Mark Ruffalo and Judy Green, with whom she is still very close, remains her favorite from the film. “The night that Mark and I shot in Brooklyn, looking back at Manhattan, the Razzle night,” she said, referring to the scene where she and Ruffalo’s character go out to buy candy on screen, “that is a favorite memory.”

13 Goes on 30 Turns Twenty Years Old

Garner recalled how it was not a big-budget film, but she still reminisced about it as her breakthrough role. Alongside her starred Marvel’s Hulk fame Mark Ruffalo, emerging actor Andy Serkis, and actress Judy Green.

“It was the biggest paycheck any of us had ever had, even though it was not crazy,” she said. “It was such a step up. We didn't know if it would be any good or not, but we were all so in it to win it.”

Belle recalled meeting fellow actor Garner, which was one of the moments that had a long-lasting impact on her. Garner also asked her to play the younger version of her character once again in 2009’s romcom Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

“She has since remained a great example of a person with true character and integrity in Hollywood,” Belle had said about her costar.

