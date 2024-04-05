‘I Needed To Cry': Jennifer Garner Shares Her Emotional Response To Felicity Audition

The aftermath of Jennifer Garner’s Felicity audition wasn’t the best. The actress revisited her memorable audition for the 1998 drama Felicity which got her tearing up in the bathroom. While appearing on The Ringers’ Dear Felicity podcast, Garner recalled that she could not get out of character as the audition scene was “so emotional” and had to finish the cry.

The Elektra actress guest-starred as Hannah Bibb in the show created by J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves. She played the ex-girlfriend of Noel Crane played by her ex-husband Scott Foley. However, Garner received a callback for a re-audition before she got the part but eventually developed a good professional rapport with director J.J. Abrams.

Jennifer Garner needed a moment after Felicity audition

The 51-year-old star got candid and shared her memory of enacting an “emotional” yet “powerful” audition scene for the drama series. “I remember the audition. I remember going into the bathroom after because the scene was so emotional and I needed to cry,” Garner told host and Felicity co-star Greg Grunberg. She conjectured that it was possibly the “breakup scene.”

In the show, Foley’s Noel Crane breaks up with his long-distance girlfriend, Garner’s Hannah Bibb, on Thanksgiving after she confesses spending time with another guy at her college. Recalling the fictional heartbreak on the Dear Felicity podcast, Garner continued, “I needed to hide in the bathroom stall and finish the cry that I started in the audition because it was such a powerful scene.”

1998’s Felicity’s plotline leaned greatly on the experiences and emotions of its college-going characters. It revolved around the college experiences of Keri Russell’s titular Felicity Porter as she attended the University of New York and her mates at the institution.

Despite her passionate attempt, Garner was asked to re-audition for the role. But Garner remarked that she was “invested” in Felicity’s storyline after the “first read” itself. “‘Oh gosh, I really wanna do this’,” the Alias star recounted.

Jennifer Garner’s admiration for Felicity directors

Host Greg Grunberg joked about Garner’s re-audition saying, ”That makes sense to me, because you’re not very good.” The actress, who shares her three kids with Batman star Ben Affleck, then pointed out her “need” for feedback.

“I’ve always loved a ton of feedback. I love that about working with J.J. and with Matt. They are helpful and they are true directors. They aren't just like, ‘Okay, that seems fine. You have another one in you?’ They have an idea, and they're helping guide you to the best version of whatever you show up with,” she said.

Felicity had Garner only for a couple of episodes in Season 1 and Season 4. However, her great understanding with director Abrams landed her the starring role in 2006’s action thriller series Alias for which she earned four consecutive Emmy nominations in Outstanding Lead Actress from 2002.

Ahead of her 52nd birthday later in the month, Jennifer Garner gave her fans a sneak peek of her plans for the occasion. Mother to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, Garner intends to give back to the world every year with small efforts, mostly in the form of food resources for the unprivileged kids. The Once Upon A Farm founder is also an activist for children’s education and serves as a board member of Save the Children USA.

