These Are The 10 Best Jennifer Garner Movies And TV Shows, From 13 Going 30 To More
Jennifer Garner has given some of the best films across all genres. Her enterprising looks have made her a household favorite. Which are the best Jennifer Garner films to watch? Find out.
Jennifer Anne Garner is an American actress. She hails from Houston, Texas and was raised in West Virginia. She has studied theater from Denison University. Her initial days began as she worked as an understudy at the Roundabout Theatre Company in New York City. At 51-years, the actress still continues to give some interesting work. Her latest hit, Family Switch became a family entertainer instantly. Which are the other Jennifer Garner films to watch? Find out.
13 Going On 30
ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner Says She Can Marry THIS Drink; Actress Shares Hilarious Incident of Her Trying It for the First Time
Year: 2004
IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
Streaming On: Apple TV
Jenna Rink wants to become an adult. She is tired of being a teenager and wishes to be a 30-year-old to know adulthood. She wakes up to see her wish is granted and finds out that she is now a fully grown 30-year-old woman. Stars Garner as Jenna Rink.
Love, Simon
Year: 2018
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
Streaming On: Netflix
Inspired by a John Green novel, the following film sees the journey of Simon Spier who keeps his sexual orientation hidden from his family. A blackmailer threatens to reveal his identity, and pushes Simon to not just accept himself but also find out who this online person he feels a connection with. Garner stars as Emily Spier, Simon’s mother.
Peppermint
Year: 2018
IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
Streaming On: Apple TV
The official synopsis of the film reads as, “Five years after her daughter and husband's brutal murder, a woman sets out to strengthen her body and mind so that she can bring justice to her family.” It stars Garner as Riley North.
Yes Day
Year: 2021
IMDb Rating: 5.7/10
Streaming On: Netflix
Parents often forget what the word ‘no’ can do to their child. So Allison and Carlos decide to do a Yes Day where their kids will only get to hear a yes from their parents. But there are only 24 hours to make the rules. It stars Garner as Allison Torres.
Juno
Year: 2007
IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
Juno is a pregnant teenager with an unbeatable wit. She decides to go into an unknown territory where she makes a selfless decision for her unborn child. The following film sees Garner as Vanessa Loring.
Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past
Year: 2009
IMDb Rating: 5.8/10
Streaming On: Netflix
The following film sees Connor, who is a young bachelor, brainwashing his brother to never get married. But he ends up being haunted by female ghosts who change his outlook towards love. It stars Jennifer Garner as Jenny Perotti.
Family Switch
Year: 2023
IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
Streaming On: Netflix
The following film sees a family who change bodies with each other during a unique planetary arrangement. Kids become parents and vice versa! As they get on a hilarious journey, getting back to normal is the only way out to bring them closer together in a way they never knew. Starring Garner as Jess Walker.
Pearl Harbor
Year: 2001
IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
The official synopsis of the film reads as, “Rafe and Daniel, two friends, become army pilots and meet Evelyn, a navy nurse. Rafe and Evelyn fall in love before he is rumoured dead. Evelyn and Daniel eventually develop feelings for each other.” It stars Garner as Nurse Sandra.
Catch Me If You Can
Year: 2002
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Streaming On: Netflix
The following crime-comedy’s official synopsis reads as, “Frank Abagnale Jr, a con man, poses as a pilot, doctor and a lawyer and cashes forged cheques worth millions before his 21st birthday, despite being constantly chased by FBI agent Carl Hanratty.” It sees Garner as Cheryl Ann.
The Adam Project
Year: 2022
IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
Streaming On: Netflix
The following sci-fi film sees Adam Reed who teams up with his 12-year-old self back in time for a mission to save the future after a crash landing in 2022. Despite the film centering around Ryan Reynolds, it also sees Garner as Ellie Reed.
As we wait to see what more works Jennifer Garner comes up with, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: ‘They Would Love It’: Jennifer Garner Says She Would Want Her Kids To Discover Felicity On ‘Their Own’