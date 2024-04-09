These Are The 10 Best Jennifer Garner Movies And TV Shows, From 13 Going 30 To More

Jennifer Anne Garner is an American actress. She hails from Houston, Texas and was raised in West Virginia. She has studied theater from Denison University. Her initial days began as she worked as an understudy at the Roundabout Theatre Company in New York City. At 51-years, the actress still continues to give some interesting work. Her latest hit, Family Switch became a family entertainer instantly. Which are the other Jennifer Garner films to watch? Find out.

13 Going On 30

Year: 2004

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Streaming On: Apple TV

Jenna Rink wants to become an adult. She is tired of being a teenager and wishes to be a 30-year-old to know adulthood. She wakes up to see her wish is granted and finds out that she is now a fully grown 30-year-old woman. Stars Garner as Jenna Rink.

Love, Simon

Year: 2018

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Streaming On: Netflix

Inspired by a John Green novel, the following film sees the journey of Simon Spier who keeps his sexual orientation hidden from his family. A blackmailer threatens to reveal his identity, and pushes Simon to not just accept himself but also find out who this online person he feels a connection with. Garner stars as Emily Spier, Simon’s mother.

Peppermint

Year: 2018

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Streaming On: Apple TV

The official synopsis of the film reads as, “Five years after her daughter and husband's brutal murder, a woman sets out to strengthen her body and mind so that she can bring justice to her family.” It stars Garner as Riley North.

Yes Day

Year: 2021

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Streaming On: Netflix

Parents often forget what the word ‘no’ can do to their child. So Allison and Carlos decide to do a Yes Day where their kids will only get to hear a yes from their parents. But there are only 24 hours to make the rules. It stars Garner as Allison Torres.

Juno

Year: 2007

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Juno is a pregnant teenager with an unbeatable wit. She decides to go into an unknown territory where she makes a selfless decision for her unborn child. The following film sees Garner as Vanessa Loring.

Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past

Year: 2009

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Streaming On: Netflix

The following film sees Connor, who is a young bachelor, brainwashing his brother to never get married. But he ends up being haunted by female ghosts who change his outlook towards love. It stars Jennifer Garner as Jenny Perotti.

Family Switch

Year: 2023

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Streaming On: Netflix

The following film sees a family who change bodies with each other during a unique planetary arrangement. Kids become parents and vice versa! As they get on a hilarious journey, getting back to normal is the only way out to bring them closer together in a way they never knew. Starring Garner as Jess Walker.

Pearl Harbor

Year: 2001

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

The official synopsis of the film reads as, “Rafe and Daniel, two friends, become army pilots and meet Evelyn, a navy nurse. Rafe and Evelyn fall in love before he is rumoured dead. Evelyn and Daniel eventually develop feelings for each other.” It stars Garner as Nurse Sandra.

Catch Me If You Can

Year: 2002

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Streaming On: Netflix

The following crime-comedy’s official synopsis reads as, “Frank Abagnale Jr, a con man, poses as a pilot, doctor and a lawyer and cashes forged cheques worth millions before his 21st birthday, despite being constantly chased by FBI agent Carl Hanratty.” It sees Garner as Cheryl Ann.

The Adam Project

Year: 2022

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Streaming On: Netflix

The following sci-fi film sees Adam Reed who teams up with his 12-year-old self back in time for a mission to save the future after a crash landing in 2022. Despite the film centering around Ryan Reynolds, it also sees Garner as Ellie Reed.

