Who Was Jennifer Garner's Father William John Garner? Know More About Him Following His Death At 85

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Jennifer Garner, 51, announced on Monday that her father, William John Garner, had passed away. She made the announcement on Instagram, where she wrote a long, heartfelt caption in which she mentioned her father "lived a healthy, wonderful life."

She further wrote, "We are grateful for dad's gentle demeanor and quiet strength." She also thanked the medical communities of Charleston Area Medical Center and City of Hope. She concluded the caption by expressing gratitude for her dad, writing, "my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind." The bond she shared with her father clearly speaks volumes through this emotionally charged announcement.

Know More About Jennifer Garner’s Father

William John Garner was born on September 21, 1938, in Texas. By profession, he was a chemical engineer who worked for Union Carbide. He married Patricia Ann in Houston, Texas, in 1967. Born in Oklahoma, Patricia was a homemaker turned college teacher.

Due to his profession, he had to move often from Princeton to Charleston with his family. This, in turn, brought his family closer. He and Patricia had three daughters: Melissa Garner Wylie, Jennifer Garner, and Susanna Kay Garner Carpenter.

William, father of "13 Going on 30" star Jennifer Garner, was extremely close with her. According to Tuko, he took the role of a father very seriously, raising his daughter with love.

Jennifer Garner’s Bond With Her Father

The Alias star shared a close bond with her dad. Their beautiful bond was always widely reflected through the screens, whether on social media or during interviews. She never hesitated to show the love she felt for her dad. In 2016, she paid tribute to him in a Capital One commercial called 'Bring Your Father To Work Day'.

ALSO READ: ‘I Really Have to Sit on My Hands': Jennifer Garner Reveals What the Toughest Part of Parenting Has Been For Her