‘They Would Love It’: Jennifer Garner Says She Would Want Her Kids To Discover Felicity On ‘Their Own’

The 51-year-old actress appeared on an edition of the Dear Felicity podcast on Wednesday, April 3. The podcast reminisces the 1998 TV series 25 years after it debuted. Although Garner’s kids haven’t yet discovered the show, she hopes they will ultimately watch. Garner appeared as the long-distance lover of one Noah, played by Scott Foley, a prominent character in the series, in a guest role on the show.

Jennifer Garner has one condition for her kids to watch Felicity

When asked if her children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom she shares with her ex-partner Ben Affleck, have seen Felicity yet, Garner responds, “Not yet. They are that age. All they have to do is find it out for themselves. Their cues are unique to them. They know exactly what they want to see in their own minds.” The happy mother continues, “They would adore it. They would love it.”

As she prepares to celebrate her 52nd birthday, Garner revealed to PEOPLE this month that her children bring her the most joy. “They’re really solid right now,” the celebrity and Neutrogena brand ambassador remarked. “I’m just observing them as they navigate this new stage of life, where they’re determining their interests and careers. And they really pique my curiosity. I’m constantly curious about everything about them.”

When asked if it’s hard to let her kids make choices for themselves, Garner said, “It’s so hard. I’m really impressed that my parents participated too. I find it quite difficult not to say, ‘This is who I picture you as,’ and ‘I think you should,’” the actress remarked. “I really have to sit on my hands.” The mother of three appeared on Live with Kelly & Mark in November, where she discussed her daughter Violet’s beginning college tours with co-hosts Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa.

Garner is excited for Violet to go to college

“We hear you’re about to have an adult in your household?” Garner was asked by the hosts. “Yes, I am. I have an adult on the way,” Garner answered. “For three days. Three days remain until my oldest turns eighteen. Is that really possible for you folks to believe?” Garner noted that Violet was in control of her own college process and that it was “exciting.”

The actress declared, “It’s exciting. Even when enthusiasm and stress go hand in hand, I can still see the stress. However, she’s controlling everything and managing everything like a pro. ‘Are you doing this? Are you doing this?’ is not something I have to ask. She works alone. And no matter what, I’m just proud of her.”

She told InStyle a few days ago that they probably won’t watch the new series, The Last Thing He Told Me, since her three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck handle much of her work. She is both an actress and a parent. They would prefer to keep viewing her as a lovely mother.

“My children don’t enjoy seeing me in films. I think it’s a little strange to watch your mum cry or kiss someone, but they do it to be supportive’, she remarked. It’s not the same. Observing their father doesn’t bother them. They would prefer not to see me happy or involved in romantic relationships. To be honest, they don’t enjoy it when I portray someone else’s mother. I’m not sure if they will view this.”

