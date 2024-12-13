'It Was Very Her': Insider Details Benny Blanco's Romantic Proposal to Selena Gomez, Complete with Taco Bell Meal

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are overjoyed after announcing their engagement in the late hours of Wednesday, December 11. According to a People source, the couple took the next step in their year-long relationship earlier that day, and they couldn't wait to share the happy news with their friends, family, and the world.

“It was very her,” divulged the tipster to People about how Blanco popped the question to the Calm Down singer. He apparently did it while on a picnic with her, which included her favorite meal from Taco Bell. “It was a total surprise to Selena.”

The couple immediately shared the news with their close ones, reportedly by hosting an impromptu gathering. “Benny and Selena were so excited to share the news right away with their loved ones,” said the source. “It’s such a true partnership between them.”

Gomez, 32, showed off her oval-cut diamond ring on Instagram on Wednesday, captioning a series of pictures, “Forever begins now.”

The Emilia Pérez star, who just received two Golden Globe nominations earlier in the week, received tons of congratulatory messages from her famous friends, including Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston. While the former joked she would be the flower girl at Gomez’s potential wedding, the Friends star commented, “HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!”

Advertisement

Blanco, 36, added more magic to the moment by commenting under the Disney alum’s post, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Gomez and Blanco have known each other since at least 2019, when they collaborated on her single, I Can’t Get Enough, with Tainy and J Balvin. Their acquaintance is believed to have turned romantic only in June 2023 when fan theories of their dating began gaining traction online. The duo made their romance official last December, confirming the rumors.

Blanco opened up about his relationship with the Rare Beauty founder last month while speaking to People for its Sexiest Man Alive issue. The curly-haired music producer said he had found a true best friend in his then-girlfriend and now-fiancée.

The multi-hyphenate, meanwhile, cheered on Blanco, telling CBS Sunday Morning that she’s “beyond proud” to have him by her side as he is someone who deeply cares about every detail of who she is.

Advertisement

We can’t wait to hear Gomez and Blanco’s wedding bells soon. Congratulations to the couple on their engagement!

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Gets Engaged to Benny Blanco a Day After Discussing Loneliness in Hollywood; READ Their Relationship Highlights HERE