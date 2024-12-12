Selena Gomez Gets Engaged to Benny Blanco a Day After Discussing Loneliness in Hollywood; READ Their Relationship Highlights HERE

Selena Gomez is engaged to record producer Benny Blanco after a year together. The singer delighted fans worldwide late on Wednesday, December 11, by posting pictures of herself with her now-fiancee, showcasing a massive oval-cut diamond ring.

Captioning her Instagram upload “Forever begins now,” Gomez sparked celebrations among close friends, many of whom took to the comments section to congratulate her. In the sea of numerous comments from popular names, one stood out.

“Hey wait…that’s my wife,” wrote Blanco, who has openly expressed his desire for a future with Gomez since they began dating publicly.

Fans were especially thrilled by the couple's engagement, as Gomez had spoken about loneliness just a day before announcing the news. Speaking at the Academy’s Women’s Luncheon on Tuesday, December 10, the Disney alum reflected, “I know firsthand how isolation can make you feel at times.” Although her remarks were about her professional experiences, fans couldn’t help but connect them to her personal life, considering her openness about mental health struggles in recent years.

Gomez and Blanco reportedly began dating in June 2023 but kept their relationship private initially. They publicly confirmed their romance in December 2023. Since then, they have been seen together at several high-profile events, including the Golden Globes, the Primetime Emmys, and a New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers basketball game in April.

Both Blanco and Gomez have described each other as their best friends in numerous press interviews. A source close to Gomez added to the couple’s revelations about their romance, telling People magazine that he treats her with the utmost care and respect, and she loves that about him. The source also noted that the singer’s friends have noticed her regaining her glow ever since she got together with Blanco.

