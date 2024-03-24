Olivia Colman Gets Candid About Pay Disparity In Hollywood; Says She Would Have Earned Lot More If She Was ‘Oliver Colman’

Olivia Colman opens up about the pay disparity faced in the industry. In conversation with Christiane Amanpour of The Amanpour Hour, Colman revealed that she would have been paid more if she was a man. The actress is not the only one speaking of pay biases, as Taraji P. Henson earlier raised the voice for equal pay for black actresses. At the time of promoting The Color Purple, Henson disclosed that she had planned to quit the industry as she was underpaid. Queen Latifah and the actress also took to the stage of the NAACP Image Awards to put out their word for inequality in terms of getting paid.

What Did Olivia Colman Say About Pay Biases In Hollywood?

During the interview with the TV show host, Colman revealed that she would have been paid more if it was Oliver Colman instead of Olivia Colman. The Crown actress shared, “Don’t get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences. And actually, that hasn’t been true for decades, but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts.”

When asked about the disparity being present despite playing iconic roles as of Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix series or being an important part of shows like Heartstopper, the Oscar winner replied, “I’m very aware that if I were Oliver Colman, I’d be earning a f*** of a lot more than I am. I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000% difference.”

Taraji P. Henson’s Comments On Being Underpaid

During the promotions of The Color Purple, Henson claimed that she was not being paid as much as she deserved because of her complexion. The actress revealed, “I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, and getting paid a fraction of the cost. I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t math-ing. And you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid.”

For Yorgos Lanthimos' film The Favourite, Olivia won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

