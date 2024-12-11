‘It’s A Good Thing That I’m on My List': Sabrina Carpenter Embraces Being On Her Own Spotify Wrapped

Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso is so addictive that even she couldn’t stop listening to it. The pop star, who is basking in newfound fame after the success of her latest album Short ‘n Sweet, revealed that she made the cut on her own Spotify Wrapped alongside other artists like Dolly Parton, ABBA, Kacey Musgraves, and the Bee Gees. Though she was initially hesitant about sharing this fact, she soon realized it was for the best that she’s a fan of her own music.

“It’s funny because when I first saw mine, my initial reaction was, ‘Oh damn, I can't post that because I’m on my own [list]. It’s a bit conceited,” Carpenter told Vogue Arabia. “Then I was like, I guess it’s a good thing that I’m on my list and listening to my own music because it means I f*** with what I do,” she added.

The Nonsense singer wasn't alone in listening to her song. Espresso ended the year as Spotify’s most-streamed track with more than 1.6 billion plays. Short ‘n Sweet, the album featuring the song, was also No. 3 on the most-streamed albums of the year list on Spotify, trailing closely behind Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

“most streamed song on @spotify and @applemusic ?!?!! and you guys made me the #1 artist on @tiktok this year…. What the hell….Thank you guys so much. can’t profess my gratitude enough. I love you endlessly !!!!!,” Carpenter wrote on Instagram, thanking her fans.

Advertisement

The star recently wrapped up the North American leg of her Short ‘n Sweet tour in November and is set to continue it in Europe next year.

In the meantime, on December 6, she released her Netflix special A Nonsense Christmas, featuring songs from her 2023 Fruitcake extended play, comedy sketches, and guest appearances from stars like Chappell Roan and Shania Twain.

Roan, 26, was among the artists who shared their Spotify Wrapped online. She revealed her top song was Heart’s 1977 classic Barracuda, which came as no surprise to her, as she mentioned in an Instagram caption.

The artists she played the most this year were Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Heart, Justice, and Kacey Musgraves.

Back to Carpenter, the songstress is going through a turbulent phase in her personal life amid her recent breakup with Saltburn star Barry Keoghan. The actor is suspected of cheating on the singer with a social media personality, though these claims remain unconfirmed, as no concrete evidence of his wrongdoing has emerged.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Consequences Barry Keoghan Had To Suffer Following His Breakup With Sabrina Carpenter