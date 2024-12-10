What Consequences Barry Keoghan Had To Suffer Following His Breakup With Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan has now become the latest target of the netizens who have been harassing him and also dragging his family into their harsh comments. The issue comes following his split from Sabrina Carpenter after several rumors reportedly surfaced online.

Per reports, Barry Keoghan deactivated his account on Friday, following news that he had ended his almost-year-long relationship with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The following day, on December 7, 2024, the actor from Dunkirk took to X (formerly Twitter) and opened up about his frustrated emotions.

Beginning with, "I can only sit and take so much," Barry Keoghan stated that his name has been dragged “across the internet in ways I usually don't respond [to].”

However, he talked about it “now because it's gettin' to a place where there are too many lines being crossed."

The movie star and the songstress recently made headlines after they decided to split up. However, it was Barry Keoghan who was allegedly reported to have cheated on the Please, Please, Please singer.

According to a source close to them and who shared details of their breakup with PEOPLE, the celebrities “are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

In his upload, Keoghan stated that he was forced to turn his attention from his loved ones and his work, adding that he deactivated his Instagram account as he could no longer distract himself from harsh comments.

“The messages I have received—no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent, and every other inhumane thing you can imagine,” added Keoghan.

The Eternals actor then also mentioned that his character was too dragged along with everything he worked extremely hard for.

He was called “a heroine baby,” while a few people even dragged his mother into their words.

For those who do not know, Keoghan has been candid about his tough childhood and how his mother passed away from drug addiction. Meanwhile, it is not just the messages, but per the actor, a few people had been even sitting outside his baby boy’s house and “knocking on my grannies door.”

Concluding his words, Barry Keoghan asked everyone to stop with their hateful comments and harassment.

