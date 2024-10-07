'It's All A Big Blur': Pamela Anderson Reveals She Was Possibly Depressed 'For A Couple Of Decades' Between Baywatch And Broadway

Pamela Anderson, once known for her iconic role in Baywatch, is enjoying a career renaissance with her latest film, The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola. While accepting the Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival, Anderson reflected on her decades-long battle with depression and the unexpected path that led her from Baywatch to Broadway.

Now, with the best reviews of her career, Anderson reveals that everything between her early fame and her recent successes was a “big blur” due to her struggles.

At the Zurich Film Festival, Anderson confessed that she had been grappling with depression for years, stating that much of her life between her Baywatch fame and her Broadway debut in Chicago in 2022 felt hazy. "I don’t know what happened in between,” Anderson said, referring to the period between her role as the famous lifeguard and her recent resurgence on stage and in film. Anderson noted that her Broadway debut had been a pivotal moment for her, describing it as “the best thing” she ever did after years of hesitation.

Now, her role in The Last Showgirl has reignited her career in ways she never anticipated. The film, which tells the story of a Las Vegas performer confronting the end of her showbiz life, resonated deeply with Anderson, who felt uniquely connected to the character. "I don’t think I could have played this character if I hadn’t lived the life that I had,” Anderson admitted. The journey has been far from easy, but she believes the struggles she faced helped prepare her for this role of a lifetime.

Anderson's memoir Love, Pamela and the documentary Pamela, a Love Story also helped reshape public perception of her, showcasing her resilience and strength beyond her early image as a swimsuit-clad pop culture icon. Director Gia Coppola discovered Anderson through Ryan White’s documentary, giving Anderson a platform to showcase the depth she always knew she had. “People fall in love with you because of a bathing suit,” Anderson remarked, “but I always knew I was capable of more.”

Despite battling depression for decades, Pamela Anderson feels a renewed sense of purpose and fulfillment through her work. With The Last Showgirl marking a turning point in her career, Anderson is excited about what the future holds. "It was all worth it for the role of a lifetime," she reflected. Now, with a fresh perspective and new opportunities, Anderson looks forward to using her past struggles to fuel her future success.

