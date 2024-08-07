Why Did Pamela Anderson 'Gave Up' and Move to Canada? Reveals She Feels 'Far Removed From the Image' of Who She Was

Recently the famous star of TV shows, such as Baywatch, spoke about her decision to return to her home country, Canada, when le she faced many problems. As reported by Better Homes & Gardens magazine in September, the 57-year-old woman stated that she has left for British Columbia’s Vancouver Island, where she was born and raised, at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. She had issues with understanding what she thought others thought of her, in terms of her profession, romance, and life, which made her doubt herself.

In a few years ago ,she thought of quitting and yearned for change. This was her mindset when she realized that this is simply how people perceive me; it is time to move back to Canada and start a new life away from these constant negative thoughts.

Looking back at her past she felt lost and alone, not just rejected but an idiot actually she had really messed up. Pamela considered her life just a sequence of sins or misdeeds and constantly complained about all the suffering she inflicted on her family, the kids in particular.

“A few years back, I kind of gave up at some point and needed a change,” Anderson said. “I thought, 'Well, I guess that’s just what people think of me. I was not in a good space when I moved back to Canada.”

Going back to her parents’ house may have given her an opportunity to be herself and free herself from the pressures of the cameras. This was as the move helped her to meditate, restore and slowly start coming out of the tower to face her self doubts and the incessant pressure of being in the limelight.

"I don't know what happened over the last few decades, but I feel now so far removed from the image of who I was," she continued. "I felt very sad and lonely. I didn't feel just misunderstood, I felt like I had really screwed up, that my whole life was a bundle of mistakes. I was hard on myself, and I thought I put my family through a lot and put my kids through so much."

Pamela Anderson finds peace in gardening and personal roots

After divorcing Tommy Lee and raising their two sons Brandon Thomas, 27, And Dylan Jagner, 26, Pamela Anderson returned to her Canadian homeland during hard time. She was married afresh another man known as Lee in 1995 but the union was dissolved in 1998.

“I came to a point where I decided to move home and disappear and get into my garden,” Anderson shared.

Anderson has also been a resident of Marseille, France, for about two years and she also sold off her Malibu mansion in 2021. She wakes up and seeks a change in order to regain the part of her life that she had left behind.

“I mean, you should see the before pictures,” Anderson says. “It was decayed and rotten to the ground. I lived in another little house on the beach that I had that was livable.”

She actually purchased a motel and this motel in particular has a personal sentiment for her because it was previously owned by her grandmother. It is the same place through which her parents brought her to from hospital when she was born. It also introduced her to gardening, a hobby that she considers as inherited more or less from her grandfather.

“It took me a couple years of transitioning and thinking,” she says. “I was finally able to sit with myself. There was nothing else to do but write a lot.”

Pamela Anderson embraces her childhood home

Pamela Anderson saw growing a bigger garden from her grandfather’s small garden as a way of rebuilding her life and meaning of the even simplest jobs. This woman decided to purchase the old motel, which definitely required a lot of work and her work included repairing the place.

“Coming back to my childhood home has revealed a very magical path to me,” she says. “ It’s a romantic way of living in nature with compassion and sensuality.”

Such was the state of the house that Anderson describes it using words such as decayed and rotten in relation to it, while she has another comfortable house at the beach. Contrary to it seemingly being game over, going home to undergo an identity and Image crisis led to her 2023 memoir and the Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story. There are studies of her life in which she struggled for years with the process of passing and pondering before turning to writing for comfort and expression.

"I was finally able to sit with myself. There was nothing else to do but write a lot."

"Coming back to my childhood home has revealed a very magical path to me," she says. " It's a romantic way of living in nature with compassion and sensuality."

Anderson is also expecting to launch a new book, a cookbook to be more precise, entitled I Love You this October. In her eyes, coming back to the home of her childhood is a trip back into a more sincere, erotic, and closer to nature world.

Pamela Anderson's heartfelt message on her 57th birthday

Pamela Anderson has in fact assimilated fully to her new sedentary leisurely life as she has learnt how to make rosehip oil, salt scrub and candles. Pamela Anderson’s daughter, Jemma, has adopted a love for vegetable garden so much so that her Mom Carol Anderson uploads pictures of the produce as the young girl reaches for her parents’ camera to get a glimpse of her mom as she is away shooting the Naked Gun sequel.

“It may look confusing to some people, but it all makes sense to me,” she says. “I’ve got every kind of heirloom tomato imaginable. Oh my gosh, I’m really excited to get home after filming ends.”

Anderson says that though it is possible for other people to think her gardening behaviors are a bit odd, it is quite reasonable from her perspective. She is fascinated with heirloom tomatoes and looks forward to going home as soon as the shooting is over.

Last month she posted images of her birthday; she is 57 years old, and the last photos show her gardening and baking. Along with the pictures, she shared a heartfelt message, "I'm going to make life beautiful no matter what it takes,” she wrote.

